 
 

Super Bowl 2017 Ads And Advertisers

Posted: Dec 16 2016, 12:49am CST | by , Updated: Jan 2 2017, 9:30am CST, in News | Super Bowl

 

Super Bowl 2017 Advertisers
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

The Super Bowl LI ads will be again one of the major attraction of the Big Game. Here are the advertisers that have bought Super Bowl 2017 ads.

Fox will broadcast the Super Bowl LI on February 5, 2017. The TV network is reportedly charging over $5 million for a 30 second Super Bowl ad slot. The astronomical prices have not stopped advertisers and Fox has sold out 90% of its Super Bowl ad slots according to sources.

Most Super Bowl advertisers keep their ad buy secret until close to the Big Game. The first advertisers are though already confirmed for the Super Bowl LI. Find the list of Super Bowl 2017 advertisers below. There are already early on big surprises. Doritos skips the Super Bowl 2017, as the brand still has a hangover from their 10-year incredible run with Crash the Superbowl.

An even bigger surprise is the return of GoDaddy to the Super Bowl. The company invented the Super Bowl clickbait ad over a decade ago. Now they are back launching a new product with a humorous Super Bowl commercial. 

Advertisers are launching online and social media promotions in the weeks ahead of the Super Bowl 2017 to generate hype for their ads. Super Bowl ads continue to work well despite the high cost. 5 out of the 10 most viewed commercial of 2016 on Youtube are Super Bowl ads. The most viewed commercial of the year is the Mobile Strike Super Bowl 50 ad. Superbowl commercials keep on generating exposure for brands long after the Big Game.

Super Bowl LI Advertisers

- A -

Anheuser-Busch InBev
The biggest Super Bowl advertiser will be back at the Super Bowl 2017. Anheuser-Busch is reportedly running the first Busch Super Bowl ad ever at the Super Bowl LI. It is expected that the brewer also runs Super Bowl ads for Budweiser and Bud Light.

Avocados from Mexico
The Avocado marketer is back again to the Big Game. 

- B -

- C -

- D -

- E -

- F -

- G -

GNC
The supplement retailer is running a Super Bowl ad to turn the company around.

GoDaddy
Get ready for a GoDaddy Super Bowl 2017 ad. The notorious Super Bowl advertiser is back, after sitting out Super Bowl 50.

- H -

- I -

- J -

- K -

Kia Motors
The Kia Super Bowl 50 ad promoted the 2016 Optima.

- L -

- M -

Mars
The candy brand returns with a Snickers Super Bowl 2017 ad and a Skittles Super Bowl 2017 ad.

- N -

- O -

- P -

- Q -

- R -

- S -

- T -

TurboTax
Intuit confirms a TurboTax Super Bowl 2017 commercial. It will be the fourth consecutive time the financial tools and services company is advertising in the Big Game.

- U -

- V -

- W -

Wix.com
Wix is back for the third at the Super Bowl.

- X -

- Y -

- Z -

Notable advertisers sitting out the Super Bowl 2017 include DoritosToyota  and Butterfinger so far.

The Super Bowl 51 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. The full official title of the show between the first and second halftime is pretty long winded: Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

The Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show is the most-watched musical event of the year. More than 116.5 million viewers in the U.S. watched last year's show. Super Bowl LI and Halftime Show will be broadcast by FOX Sports from NRG Stadium in Houston. Super Bowl LI marks Pepsi's fifth year as title sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show and 15th year as an NFL partner. 

Super Bowl 2017 ads are reportedly more expensive again. Fox is said to charge between $5 million to $5.5 million for a 30 second ad slot.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News. Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

