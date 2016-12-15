 
 

Wix Super Bowl 2017 Ad Announced

Posted: Dec 15 2016, 8:05am CST | by , Updated: Jan 18 2017, 7:10am CST, in News | Super Bowl

 

Wix Super Bowl 2017 Ad Announced
Wix Super Bowl Ad
 

Wix.com will run again a Super Bowl commercial during the Big Game on February 5 on Fox.

Wix.com announced a Super Bowl 2017 ad. This will be the third Super Bowl appearance by Wix.com. The web publishing platform company will again depart from the traditional client-agency route for their third Super Bowl ad for a campaign expected to make an impact during the game and well beyond.

“For our third appearance we really wanted to tell the Wix story ourselves and demonstrate our creative strength,” said Omer Shai, Wix CMO. “For the past two years we have delivered positive campaigns that placed Wix in front of millions of people. The Super Bowl showcases our design talent, attracts new customers and immediately prompts conversations with exciting visionary partners. Our ads show the world our capacity for creativity and our platform delivers it.”

The Wix.com Super Bowl 50 Ad was a collaboration with DreamWorks and starred the animated characters of Kung Fu Panda.

Earlier in 2016, Wix partnered with the New York Yankees to help find the #BiggestYankeesFan. The company also has sponsorships with the City Football Group, including Manchester City FC, New York City FC and Melbourne City FC.

Shai continued, “The Super Bowl is an important ingredient in our marketing mix as it reaches our fans, potential new customers and more than 100 million viewers who are joining together for the spectacle that is game day. The Super Bowl exemplifies the Wix ideals of fun, excitement and passion. We are thrilled to have the privilege to be part of something so huge once again.”

Update: The Wix.com Super Bowl 2017 ad got its first teaser. The Wix.com Super Bowl 2017 commercial is going to star action stars Jason Statham and Gal Gadot.

We already kicked off our Super Bowl 2017 Advertiser list, where now Wix.com is also featured. Find out who puts down the more than $5 million for a 30 second spot in the Super Bowl 2017 broadcast on Fox.

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. The full official title of the show between the first and second halftime is pretty long winded: Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

The Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show is the most-watched musical event of the year. More than 116.5 million viewers in the U.S. watched last year's show. Super Bowl LI and Halftime Show will be broadcast by FOX Sports from NRG Stadium in Houston. Super Bowl LI marks Pepsi's fifth year as title sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show and 15th year as an NFL partner. 

Super Bowl 2017 ads are reportedly more expensive again. Fox is said to charge between $5 million to $5.5 million for a 30 second ad slot.

 

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

