 
 

Best Holiday Deals 2016

Posted: Dec 22 2016, 2:19am CST | by , in News | Holiday Gift Guide

 

Best Holiday Deals 2016
The Holiday shopping season is in its final week. Here are the best deals and best Holiday sales to shop.

Holiday shopping is going into panic mode this week. The last two days before the Holidays are here. Retailers brace for last big sales days and offer shoppers deals on popular Holiday gifts.

Amazon offers daily deals on last minute gifts leading up to the Holiday weekend. With Prime Now, Amazon is the online store that can deliver gifts to Christmas Eve. The Free Two-Hour Delivery is available in select cities until December 24, 9:45pm local time. Find all Amazon Holiday Shipping Cut Off Times. The free (for Prime) two-day shipping ends today, Dec. 22 on amazon.com.

Holiday shoppers that are still hunting for Hatchimals and the Nintendo NES Classic in time for Christmas will find all big opportunity to score one of these hard to find Holiday gifts below.

Featured below are the best Holiday shopping events available today and the best deals. 

Best Holiday Deals and Sales

$179.99 Cozmo by Anki Robot Pre-order - in stock Dec. 27.

$900 Gift Card and Free iPhone 7 with iPhone 7 Purchase on AT&T

Over 20% off selected ILIFE Robotic Vacuums

Amazon Kindle Unlimited is 25% off

$17.59 Snap Circuits Jr. SC-100 Electronics Discovery Kit

$199.99 Xbox One 500GB + $30 GameStop Gift Card

$249.99 Xbox One S 500GB + $30 GameStop Gift Card

$249 Xbox One S 500GB Battlefield 1 Bundle + Free Fallout 4

$249 Sony PS4 500GB Uncharted Bundle + $25 Gift Card

$229.96 PS4 500GB Uncharted 4 Bundle

Best 4K HDR TV Deals

Amazon Devices Sale

Samsung Sale at Best Buy

Holiday Gift Shopping Guides

Find all Hatchimals Deals

Find all Nintendo NES Classic Deals 

The Holiday shopping season 2016 is dominated by the hunt for Hatchimals and the Nintendo NES classic. Popular Holiday gifts of 2016 also include the new Xbox One S and the Sony PS4 Slim.

Driven by the HDR support of these video game consoles, consumers look into getting a new 4K HDR TV for the Holidays. The hottest Holiday gifts, gift guides and deals are available in the Holiday Gifts 2016 coverage.

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

