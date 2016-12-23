Nintendo Switch: Launch Date, Price, How to Buy and Everything You Need To Know

Nintendo NX was just a codename all along – and it has become the Nintendo Switch. We reported for weeks that the console was veiled in secrecy, and it seems that even the same was kept quiet until the last moment. Nintendo announced that their new machine would be released in March 2017. Find out how to pre-order the Nintendo Switch.

One thing everyone did get right is that when the game is released, you will be able to play at home and on the go – Switch will be a tablet with detachable controllers that you can dock on your TV, allowing you to play games anywhere.

Secrecy worked before, so they are keeping it. They’ve only released a short press release and a three-minute video that features less information and more hype.

For now, we do know that there is a portable and home unit that comes as one. Find out how to buy the Nintendo Switch on launch day.

Nintendo Switch Controller

In the brief glimpse we got of the Switch, you’ll notice that there are both joysticks and buttons on the side. As a handheld, this is a great option to really open up the game market.

Once you want to play at home, you’ll be able to break it off and play. If you are playing a versus game, you’ll be able to break out the controllers so that you can play these games wherever you want. Of course, it might limit the games somewhat to what a person can do with one joystick. However, you’ll also be able to connect two Nintendo Switch consoles together, so you could play that way.

Another option will be using the Wii movements, holding one controller in each hand. These will be called ‘Joy-Cons’ and it is sort of like the Nunchuk attachment to the Wii.

The Nintendo Pro Switch controller, most likely sold separately, will allow you to get a traditional gaming feel.

There are also reports that there will be a lot of hardware and accessories available for this console, though we don't yet know what exactly those will be.

Unanswered Nintendo Switch Questions

What type of screen will the Nintendo Switch have? Touch screen?

Will there be motion sensors on the controls?

What accessories will be available?

Games on Nintendo Switch

While this is, by no means, an official list, we were able to spot the following games in the promotional video:

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: This is the only game that we have been able to confirm for a long time. We knew that the game was coming to the “Nintendo NX” thanks to an announcement at E3.

Skyrim: The medieval RPG game from Bethesda will be on the Switch.

Mario Kart 8: Everyone’s favorite party game will come to the Switch, though it is unclear what (if any) changes will be made to the game itself from the Wii version.

Super Mario: Switch will see a new single-play Mario game that feels like Super Mario 64.

Splatoon: While it isn’t clear if the Switch version will be an upgrade or a sequel to Splatoon, we do know that the game will be there.

Just Dance: While it wasn’t in the video, it was announced at E3 that the game will be on Switch. This could have gone unmentioned because we don’t know all that much about the controllers.

Stardew Valley: This new game will be a farming-type game.

There will also be an unnamed basketball game.

The games themselves will be sold on smaller memory cards. Hopefully, you will be able to buy games digitally as well.

Nintendo Switch Specs

We do know that the Nintendo Switch will operate on 4GB of RAM, which is a little low for an in-home console but is incredibly high for a handheld device. Digital Foundry has reported that Nintendo Switch will be based on Nvidia's Tegra X1, and that it will feature a GPU based on second generation Maxwell technology. We still don't know all that many details about how it has managed to do this, but we will keep looking for answers.

The Nintendo Switch will be powered by Nvidia’s Tegre mobile processor. “The high-efficiency scalable processor includes a Nvidia GPU based on the same architecture as the world’s top-performing GeForce gaming graphics cards,” Nvidia wrote on its blog. But the company isn’t just providing the chips, it says, noting that it was involved in the creation of the “algorithms, computer architecture, system design, system software, APIs, game engines and peripherals.”

It has also been revealed mobile Switch will have a 720-pixel resolution, but 1,080p resolution while docked.

The mobile Switch console could have GPU speeds of 307.2MHz, while the docked GPU could reach speeds twice as fast at 768MHz.

Right now, the price looks to be about $299, though that could only be a starting point. This will put it into direct competition with some of the newer models of other companies. Based on the Nintendo NES Classic shortage and previous Nintendo console launches, the Switch will be extremely hard to find in stock on launch day. This is how to be one of the first to buy the Nintendo Switch.

Other than that, we don’t really know a lot about what is inside of the Nintendo Switch. It will have a kickstand on the outside.

Nintendo Switch Developers

Nintendo is working with many different developers, including:

