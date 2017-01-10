The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition is a massive online and print event. The sports magazine managed to make its special Swimsuit edition a thing everybody is talking about each year.

Sports Illustrated announces the details of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Editon 2017 on January 10th at noon ET. The magazine has just teased a major announcement on Twitter.

Last year the magazine featured three different Swimsuit cover models. Plus-sized model Ashley Graham, UFC fighter Ronda Rousey and model Hailey Clauson appeared on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2016.

Sports Illustrated is busy since months casting models for the 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition. Dozens of casting videos of potential swimsuit models are available on SI.com. Models invited to the 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition castings include Genevieve Rokero, Danielle Herrington, Rachell Vallori, Lada, Leila Lopes, Alexandria Morgan and Gabriella Kuti.

SI has not yet revealed any famous models, athletes or celebrities that will be featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017. Maybe Kate Upton will make a comeback to the swimsuit edition. Also still under wraps is the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 release date.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2016 release was is on Monday, February 15, 2016. In 2017 the swimsuit edition is likely to be released on February 13 or February 20. The release on newsstands is accompanied by a digital release, live events and possible TV show again. The 1-hour Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2016 Revealed show aired on TNT. It was the first time the swimsuit edition was featuring with its own show.

The Time Inc. owned Sports Illustrated Swimsuit franchise reaches more than 73 million people annually, and more men 18 to 34 than the Super Bowl.

The iconic franchise now spans more than 20 product extensions in digital social, broadcast, publishing, mobile and consumer products, along with supporting a vibrant experiential marketing business.

Since debuting in 1964 Swimsuit has become a pop-culture phenomenon and an established launching pad for successful careers in TV, fashion, business and film including those of Kathy Ireland, Cheryl Tiegs, Tyra Banks and Heidi Klum. The 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue is the 53rd.