 
 

New Laser-Driven Stop-Action Technique Help Scientists Tease Apart Complex Electron Interactions

Posted: Dec 21 2016, 10:01am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

New Laser-Driven Stop-Action Technique Help Scientists Tease Apart Complex Electron Interactions
This is a microscopic image of one of the bismuth strontium calcium copper oxide samples the scientists studied using a new high-speed imaging technique. Color changes show changes in sample height and curvature to dramatically reveal the layered structure and flatness of the material. Credit: Brookhaven National Laboratory
  • Laser Pulses aid Researchers in Deconstructing Electron Interactions
 

Don't Miss: Best Holiday Deals on Sale Today

Laser pulses are a source that will aid researchers in the deconstructing of complex electron interactions.

Scientists have been studying high temperature superconductors. These are substances that carry electric current with no energy dissipation when they are cooled below a particular temperature.

Don't Miss: Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The complex electron interactions that drive this property have also been under scrutiny. A huge challenge is sorting through the different interactions.

The electrons either interact with one another or they interact with other materials. Now a group of scientists have discovered a novel laser driven stop-action technique. 

A very speedy intense pump laser gives electrons a blast of energy. Another probe laser measures the electrons’ energy levels and direction of movement.

By alternating the time period between the pump and probe lasers, a stroboscopic record could be built of how the interactions take place. It is all very much like a film that shows a climax and an anticlimax.

The whole action sequence is rather like the splash of a bowling bowl into a bucket of water and various pics of what occurs during this whole process. This technique is termed tr-ARPES. 

When it is combined with complex analysis and simulation, the team of researchers were able to tease apart the various electron interactions. The different signals and interactions of electrons were all recorded with accuracy and fidelity.

Another distinct signal was also discovered. As the electrons give up their energy, they begin to cool down too. A certain kink or signature of the electron interaction is especially noteworthy.

This kink may have a lot to do with the superconducting qualities of the material. Yet this special condition exists even if the material is not a superconductor.

The scientists are still busy looking into the matter. They want to get to the bottom of this conundrum. They will hopefully solve the puzzle in the future. 

The findings of this study described in a paper just published in Nature Communications.

Comments

You May Like

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

New Hawaiian Fish Species Named After Obama

New Hawaiian Fish Species Named After Obama

21 minutes ago

China Launches Carbon Dioxide Tracking Satellite

China Launches Carbon Dioxide Tracking Satellite

31 minutes ago

Smartphone can Make Live Cell Imaging Easier, Cheaper

Smartphone can Make Live Cell Imaging Easier, Cheaper

36 minutes ago

Would You Marry a Sex Robot?

Would You Marry a Sex Robot?

1 hour ago

Alien Megastructure Star: Not a Mystery

Alien Megastructure Star: Not a Mystery

1 hour ago

How to Get the NES Classic Before Holidays

How to Get the NES Classic Before Holidays

38 minutes ago

NES Classic on Sale at Nintendo Store New York at 2pm ET

NES Classic on Sale at Nintendo Store New York at 2pm ET

42 minutes ago

How to Buy the Nintendo Switch on Launch Day: Stores, Price and in Stock

How to Buy the Nintendo Switch on Launch Day: Stores, Price and in Stock

47 minutes ago

NES Classic In Stock at GameStop and Mejier Stores on Thursday

NES Classic In Stock at GameStop and Mejier Stores on Thursday

59 minutes ago

Watch Elon Musk Freak out on Landing of First SpaceX Rocket

Watch Elon Musk Freak out on Landing of First SpaceX Rocket

2 hours ago

Arctic Temperatures to Soar 50 Degrees Above Normal on Thursday

Arctic Temperatures to Soar 50 Degrees Above Normal on Thursday

2 hours ago

Google Lunar X Prize Team Indus and Hakuto Will Share a Ride to Moon

Google Lunar X Prize Team Indus and Hakuto Will Share a Ride to Moon

2 hours ago

How Music Can Influence Your Mood?

How Music Can Influence Your Mood?

3 hours ago

The New Porsche Models Coming in Next 5 Years: 911 GTS, Panamera Sport Turismo, Cayenne III, Porsche 928 and More

The New Porsche Models Coming in Next 5 Years: 911 GTS, Panamera Sport Turismo, Cayenne III, Porsche 928 and More

3 hours ago

Honda and Google&#039;s Waymo start Negotiations on Self-driving Cars

Honda and Google's Waymo start Negotiations on Self-driving Cars

3 hours ago

Best Holiday Deals



Holiday Gift Deals

Today's Best Holiday Sales

Find Hatchimals on Sale

Find NES Classic on Sale


Featured News

How to Get the NES Classic Before Holidays

How to Get the NES Classic Before Holidays

Hatchimals in Stock at ToysRUs Stores on Sunday Dec. 18: Updates from the Lines

Hatchimals in Stock at ToysRUs Stores on Sunday Dec. 18: Updates from the Lines

 
Super Bowl 2017 Advertisers

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

Amazon Devices on Sale like It&#039;s Black Friday: Echo, Dot, Tap, Fire and Kindle Deals

Amazon Devices on Sale like It's Black Friday: Echo, Dot, Tap, Fire and Kindle Deals



Latest Science News

New Hawaiian Fish Species Named After Obama

New Hawaiian Fish Species Named After Obama

21 minutes ago

China Launches Carbon Dioxide Tracking Satellite

China Launches Carbon Dioxide Tracking Satellite

31 minutes ago

Smartphone can Make Live Cell Imaging Easier, Cheaper

Smartphone can Make Live Cell Imaging Easier, Cheaper

36 minutes ago

Would You Marry a Sex Robot?

Would You Marry a Sex Robot?

1 hour ago

More Latest Science News Stories


Latest News

New Hawaiian Fish Species Named After Obama

New Hawaiian Fish Species Named After Obama

21 minutes ago

China Launches Carbon Dioxide Tracking Satellite

China Launches Carbon Dioxide Tracking Satellite

31 minutes ago

Smartphone can Make Live Cell Imaging Easier, Cheaper

Smartphone can Make Live Cell Imaging Easier, Cheaper

36 minutes ago

How to Get the NES Classic Before Holidays

How to Get the NES Classic Before Holidays

38 minutes ago

More Latest News


The Hottest Gadgets of the Year

The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Holiday Gifts 2016

The Holiday Gifts 2016 are here. Find deals on the hottest Holiday gifts in tech as well as guides to find the hottest holiday gifts including Hatchimals and NES Classic.