 
 

We Are Freezing In Record Lows Due To Global Warming

Posted: Dec 21 2016, 10:43am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

We are Freezing in Record Lows due to Global Warming
A new study finds local weather may play an important role in Americans' beliefs about climate change. Credit: Getty Images
  • Weather Conditions play a Role in Public Perception of Global Warming
 

Don't Miss: Best Holiday Deals on Sale Today

The actual and existent weather conditions play a role in the public perception of global warming be it one of belief or skepticism. One’s locale matters more than was previously believed.

Some people who are feeling very cold this winter probably have global warming as the last thing on their agenda of things to worry about. Ironically, it is local weather conditions that dictate how people feel about the overall climate.

Don't Miss: Super Bowl 2017 Ads

While climate change is wreaking havoc on earth by making summer temperatures go through the roof, yet some places are still so chilly that they hardly give the impression that the planet is in a mess. In fact, the temperatures in these places are almost like a fake proof of how all is well. 

On the contrary, places that have people who experience hot weather as the norm, tend to have a community that believes that global warming is real enough.

Places where record low temperatures are the norm have communities that tend to doubt that any such thing called global warming is extant. It is this local-global dichotomy that has spread so much confusion.

While people act local, they are supposed to think global too. However, in fact, many still think in a local and parochial manner so that is where the problem arises in the first place. It is indeed very easy to think that what happens at home is what happens in the world. Yet such is hardly the case. 

With colleagues Robert Kaufmann, Sucharita Gopal, Jackie Liederman, Xiaojing Tang and Michelle Gilmore of Boston University; Michael Mann of The George Washington University and Felix Pretis of the University of Oxford, Howe published findings of this study in the Dec. 19, 2016, Early Edition of the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Comments

You May Like

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

New Hawaiian Fish Species Named After Obama

New Hawaiian Fish Species Named After Obama

21 minutes ago

China Launches Carbon Dioxide Tracking Satellite

China Launches Carbon Dioxide Tracking Satellite

31 minutes ago

Smartphone can Make Live Cell Imaging Easier, Cheaper

Smartphone can Make Live Cell Imaging Easier, Cheaper

36 minutes ago

Would You Marry a Sex Robot?

Would You Marry a Sex Robot?

1 hour ago

Alien Megastructure Star: Not a Mystery

Alien Megastructure Star: Not a Mystery

1 hour ago

How to Get the NES Classic Before Holidays

How to Get the NES Classic Before Holidays

38 minutes ago

NES Classic on Sale at Nintendo Store New York at 2pm ET

NES Classic on Sale at Nintendo Store New York at 2pm ET

42 minutes ago

How to Buy the Nintendo Switch on Launch Day: Stores, Price and in Stock

How to Buy the Nintendo Switch on Launch Day: Stores, Price and in Stock

47 minutes ago

NES Classic In Stock at GameStop and Mejier Stores on Thursday

NES Classic In Stock at GameStop and Mejier Stores on Thursday

59 minutes ago

Watch Elon Musk Freak out on Landing of First SpaceX Rocket

Watch Elon Musk Freak out on Landing of First SpaceX Rocket

2 hours ago

Arctic Temperatures to Soar 50 Degrees Above Normal on Thursday

Arctic Temperatures to Soar 50 Degrees Above Normal on Thursday

2 hours ago

Google Lunar X Prize Team Indus and Hakuto Will Share a Ride to Moon

Google Lunar X Prize Team Indus and Hakuto Will Share a Ride to Moon

2 hours ago

How Music Can Influence Your Mood?

How Music Can Influence Your Mood?

3 hours ago

The New Porsche Models Coming in Next 5 Years: 911 GTS, Panamera Sport Turismo, Cayenne III, Porsche 928 and More

The New Porsche Models Coming in Next 5 Years: 911 GTS, Panamera Sport Turismo, Cayenne III, Porsche 928 and More

3 hours ago

Honda and Google&#039;s Waymo start Negotiations on Self-driving Cars

Honda and Google's Waymo start Negotiations on Self-driving Cars

3 hours ago

Best Holiday Deals



Holiday Gift Deals

Today's Best Holiday Sales

Find Hatchimals on Sale

Find NES Classic on Sale


Featured News

How to Get the NES Classic Before Holidays

How to Get the NES Classic Before Holidays

Hatchimals in Stock at ToysRUs Stores on Sunday Dec. 18: Updates from the Lines

Hatchimals in Stock at ToysRUs Stores on Sunday Dec. 18: Updates from the Lines

 
Super Bowl 2017 Advertisers

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

Amazon Devices on Sale like It&#039;s Black Friday: Echo, Dot, Tap, Fire and Kindle Deals

Amazon Devices on Sale like It's Black Friday: Echo, Dot, Tap, Fire and Kindle Deals



Latest Science News

New Hawaiian Fish Species Named After Obama

New Hawaiian Fish Species Named After Obama

21 minutes ago

China Launches Carbon Dioxide Tracking Satellite

China Launches Carbon Dioxide Tracking Satellite

31 minutes ago

Smartphone can Make Live Cell Imaging Easier, Cheaper

Smartphone can Make Live Cell Imaging Easier, Cheaper

36 minutes ago

Would You Marry a Sex Robot?

Would You Marry a Sex Robot?

1 hour ago

More Latest Science News Stories


Latest News

New Hawaiian Fish Species Named After Obama

New Hawaiian Fish Species Named After Obama

21 minutes ago

China Launches Carbon Dioxide Tracking Satellite

China Launches Carbon Dioxide Tracking Satellite

31 minutes ago

Smartphone can Make Live Cell Imaging Easier, Cheaper

Smartphone can Make Live Cell Imaging Easier, Cheaper

36 minutes ago

How to Get the NES Classic Before Holidays

How to Get the NES Classic Before Holidays

38 minutes ago

More Latest News


The Hottest Gadgets of the Year

The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Holiday Gifts 2016

The Holiday Gifts 2016 are here. Find deals on the hottest Holiday gifts in tech as well as guides to find the hottest holiday gifts including Hatchimals and NES Classic.