We are Freezing in Record Lows due to Global Warming

Some people who are feeling very cold this winter probably have global warming as the last thing on their agenda of things to worry about. Ironically, it is local weather conditions that dictate how people feel about the overall climate.

While climate change is wreaking havoc on earth by making summer temperatures go through the roof, yet some places are still so chilly that they hardly give the impression that the planet is in a mess. In fact, the temperatures in these places are almost like a fake proof of how all is well.

On the contrary, places that have people who experience hot weather as the norm, tend to have a community that believes that global warming is real enough.

Places where record low temperatures are the norm have communities that tend to doubt that any such thing called global warming is extant. It is this local-global dichotomy that has spread so much confusion.

While people act local, they are supposed to think global too. However, in fact, many still think in a local and parochial manner so that is where the problem arises in the first place. It is indeed very easy to think that what happens at home is what happens in the world. Yet such is hardly the case.

With colleagues Robert Kaufmann, Sucharita Gopal, Jackie Liederman, Xiaojing Tang and Michelle Gilmore of Boston University; Michael Mann of The George Washington University and Felix Pretis of the University of Oxford, Howe published findings of this study in the Dec. 19, 2016, Early Edition of the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.