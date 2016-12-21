How To Make Money On Healthy New Year’s Resolutions

If you’ve made a New Year’s resolutions, apparently the odds are not in your favor of achieving it. Reports indicate that upwards 25 percent of people who make New Year's resolutions will already have failed at keeping them a mere seven days into January. Those who do manage to outlast the week and stick it out the entire year is a dismal 8 percent. However, add money to the mix—in terms of folks getting paid for getting healthy—and the statistical result would undoubtedly be quite different, to positive effect.

With that in mind, here are some lucrative solutions that can help turn the tide in your favor this New Year as you strive to actually achieve your health and wellness goals:

Pay-for-pounds programs

HealthyWage leads the charge, providing cash incentives to address our nation’s obesity epidemic and improve America’s collective health. The company was founded in response to academic research that proves even small cash rewards triple the effectiveness of weight-loss programs; that people are more effective at losing weight when their own money is at risk; and that social networks play a large role in the spread of obesity, and will likely play a large role in reversing obesity. The company couples its popular individual and team-based weight loss contests and challenges that proffer substantial cash prizes (upwards of $10,000) with social and online expert-based support along with Internet-based tools resources—like and goal-setting and tracking technologies—to further bolster the success rate of its participants.

The company works with individuals in tandem with its team-based workplace wellness initiatives. In fact, more than 90 Fortune 500 and other companies, hospitals, health systems, insurers, school systems, municipal governments and other organizations throughout the U.S. have reportedly turned to HealthyWage to bolster staff health, and its program has been more informally run at more than 3,000 companies and organizations from coast to coast. It’s notable to mention that a recent study from the National Business Group on Health found the value of corporate wellness incentives has increased to $693 per employee, up from $430 just five years ago.

Beyond contests and challenges that provide a nice dose of monetary motivation, there’s also an array of App-based solutions allowing people to profit from making healthy choices

Walk your way to the financial promise land

There are an array of apps that’ll pay you for walking. Here’s one recent report on VeryWell.com showcasing 6 Walking Apps That Earn Rewards.

‘Found’ finances

Get money back on healthy items you’ve purchased (food, vitamins, etc.)! The app Paribus lets you find out if stores you’ve shopped at online owe you a refund. Register for free, and Paribus will connect to your email account and check your receipts. If they find out a retailer has dropped their price they file a price adjustment claim for you automatically.

Points-based payouts

The health app AchieveMint gives you points for being healthy and doing things like walking, tracking your food, or taking health surveys. You earn points which can be redeemed for cash or Amazon Gift Cards. For every 10,000 points, you earn $10 and there is no limit on your earnings. AchieveMint also connects to the fitness apps you may already be using including Fitbit, RunKeeper, Healthkit, and MyFitnessPal.

Service-based savings

The free Health4Me app not only lets users identify health care providers and facilities in their area but also allows them to compare pricing information for hundreds of common medical services.

With some solid financial inducement coupled with a true intention of improving health and wellness behaviors in the New Year and some solid effort related thereto, you just may be one of the coveted few who make a resolution and actually keep it.



