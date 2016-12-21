Flirtey and 7-Eleven Announce Successful Drone Deliveries

Flirtey is the world's leading drone delivery service and they are stepping up their game today. They announced that they have completed 77 autonomous drone deliveries to individual homes in the US, making them the first drone delivery service.

The deliveries came from Flirtey and 7-Eleven's commercial collaboration that started in July. Flirtey conducted the deliveries on weekends during November for select customers who were able to make an order on an app. Customers were able to track when the drones left, where they were, and when they made the deliveries at their homes.

Once the order was placed, the items, which could include OTC medicines and hot or cold food, were loaded onto a Flirtey drone delivery container and taken to the home using precise GPS coordinates. Once there, the drone would hover in place and lower the package. The entire process took about 10 minutes, according to the press release.

"Flirtey is the world's leader in the drone delivery industry and we have now successfully completed the first month of routine commercial drone deliveries to customer homes in partnership with 7-Eleven," said Flirtey CEO Matthew Sweeny. "While other companies in this space are shipping jobs overseas, Flirtey's goal is to make delivery instant, and in the process create jobs at home for hardworking Americans and veterans. This is a giant leap towards a future where everyone can experience the convenience of Flirtey's instant store-to-door drone delivery."

There were customers from all demographics tested and they all agreed that the convenience and speed of the deliveries made them a winner.

Some of the most popular items included cold beverages, OTC medicines, and hot food items. Flirtey has been focusing in on medicine items because they believe they will be extremely popular with parents who have sick children or people who need medicine late at night.