Last Minute Gift Shoppers Can Get Free Apple iPhone 7 and a $900 Gift Card

Last minute Holiday shoppers are now in panic mode this week. There are only two days before Christmas Eve arrives. Procrastinators are in luck this year. Retailers are offering the best deals on new smartphones on contract we have seen all year now until December 24.

Best Buy offers $900 Gift Card and a free iPhone 7 for customers who buy an iPhone 7. This incredible deal comes with some requirements and is only available in stores. The buy one, get one free, plus get up to $900 in gift cards when customers purchase and activate an iPhone 7 with monthly installment plan for AT&T.

The deal is available if both iPhones are for new AT&T Customers and customers trade in two iPhone 6 or newer devices. Customers receive a $700 Best Buy gift card when one line is new and one line is an upgrade and they trade in two iPhone 6 or newer devices. Details on this iPhone 7 Holiday deal are available on bestbuy.com.

Android fans can find receive a $350 Sam’s Club Gift Card on Samsung Galaxy S6, S6 Edge and S6 Edge Plus phone activation on installment at Sam's Club stores. Purchase of an Samsung Galaxy S7 gets customers a $250 gift card. The details of the Sams' Club Samsung Holiday deal can be found on samsclub.com.

Amazon offers daily deals on last minute gifts leading up to the Holiday weekend. With Prime Now, Amazon is the online store that can deliver gifts to Christmas Eve. The Free Two-Hour Delivery is available in select cities until December 24, 9:45pm local time. Find all Amazon Holiday Shipping Cut Off Times.

The Holiday shopping season 2016 is dominated by the hunt for Hatchimals and the Nintendo NES classic edition. Shoppers can use our guides to get last minute tips to find Hatchimals Deals and to fnd Nintendo NES Classic Deals.

Popular Holiday gifts of 2016 also include the new Xbox One S, Sony PS4 Slim and PS4 Pro. Driven by the HDR support of these video game consoles, consumers look into getting a new 4K HDR TV for the Holidays. The hottest Holiday gifts, gift guides and deals are available in the Holiday Gifts 2016 coverage.