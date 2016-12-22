 
 

Google Lunar X Prize Team Indus And Hakuto Will Share A Ride To Moon

Posted: Dec 22 2016, 5:07am CST

 

Google Lunar X Prize Team Indus and Hakuto Will Share a Ride to Moon
Hakuto’s rover design. Credit: Hakuto
  • Google Lunar X Prize Teams will Soon Ride to the Moon
 

Google Lunar XPRIZE Team Hakuto Announces Rideshare Agreement with TeamIndus for a 2017 Lunar Mission

Two Google Lunar X Prize teams collaborated with each other to ride together to the moon. The event will occur next year, stated HAKUTO a Japanese team. A team named Indus that’s an Indian team announced that it will send its rover to moon. Lunar lander and rover combo will be launched through PSLV rocket, a vehicle designed by Indian Space Research Organization.

The agreement of this ride was officially verified by X Prize that shows HAKUTO will move on in the competition. The experts are excited about two Google Lunar X Prize teams that will launch to moon, stated Chanda Gonzales-Mowrer, a senior director at Google Lunar X Prize. He also said that the basic aim of this prize was to motivate private sector to explore space as collaboration.

The Google Lunar X Prize is an international competition that’s purpose is to arrange private mission to the moon.16 teams are involved in this competition, and the winner team will be the one who will land a spacecraft on the moon, moving it up to 1640 feet on the lunar surface. The winner team will also have to sending high quality pictures and videos to the experts on earth.

Each team will be self-funded and can receive only 10 percent of funding from the government. Deadline of the competition is December 2017, and the team who will meet all criteria will win $20 million.  The second winner will get $5 million. Some crashes prices are also planned for the team who will visit an Apollo landing site.

The teams need to secure their contact before the launch deadline. According to competition’s rules, the team should have and should be verified by X Prize before 2016 ends. After 2016, the teams will enter next phase of the contest, but only a few teams are verified so far.

The verified teams include, Israeli nonprofit space IL, American based company Moon Express. SpaceIL’s lander will fly on one of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rockets. Moon Express will fly its MX-1 lander on a rocket called Electron, that’s developed by a new lab called Rocket Lab. This would be the first flight for Electron.

Other verified teams include Indus and an international group Synergy Moon, and a German team called Part-Time Scientists. So, far only 5 teams are verified by X Prize.

