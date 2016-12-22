 
 

Alien Megastructure Star: Not A Mystery

Posted: Dec 22 2016, 6:05am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Alien Megastructure Star: Not a Mystery
This illustration shows a star behind a shattered comet. Image Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech
  • New Study may kill Alien Megastructure Dreams
 

Astronomers are testing many hypotheses to solve Boyajian's star mystery.

Star KIC 8462852 has dimmed several times during past seven years, once by 22 percent, reported by Yale University's Tabetha Boyajian and her colleagues in September 2015.

NASA used its space telescope to detect these dimming stars, but dimming of Boyajian’s star was not because of orbiting planet, that led astronomers find other reasons.  

The scientists and researchers linked the dimming events with certain factors, like

•Comet fragments broke and got separated.

•Stars activity had variations.

•A cloud developed between Kepler and Boyajian’s star.

•Mega structured developed by aliens to get stellar energy.

The research team is working on all above hypothesis. The team is using Green Bank Telescope to detect signals that come from Boyajian’s star that lies 1,500 years from earth, according to Space.com.

The telescope observation will be completed in the next month, stated Jason Wright, an astronomer at Pennsylvania State University. Different instruments are also used by various research groups to detect aliens around Boyajian’s star.

Wright spent plenty of time over past 15 months detecting what’s going on with Boyajian’s star. Wright is a lead author of a new study Outlining the Various Possibilities.

The mystery further increased after September 2015’s research paper. Last year, the astronomer Bradley Schaefer of Louisiana State University found that, other than frequent brightness dips, the star became less bright between 1890 and 1989 by 20 percent. A second study in 2016 bolstered the study that showed Boyajian’s star blurred by 3 percent between 2009 and 2013.

Wright stated that the hypothesis of interstellar cloud looks true, but the researchers are not sure. Wright says it could be a crazy interstellar cloud if it’s so; he made the statement at the annual fall meeting of the American Geophysical Union. He also said that the research team needs to study more deeply the reason behind this weird event of dimming of Boyajian’s star.

