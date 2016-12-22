 
 

Would You Marry A Sex Robot?

Posted: Dec 22 2016, 6:28am CST

 

Would You Marry a Sex Robot?
Getty Images
  • Sex and Marriage with Robots is a New Reality
 

It appears to be the case that robotic sex will be a commonplace thing in the near future.

Sex with robots is the wave of the future, according to several experts on the matter. Here is the real man-machine interface in case of the most human act of lovemaking.

Interactive sex dolls are where the newest forms of intimacy exist. Termed sexbots, these used to be a fundamental part of science fiction. Such TV series as Ex-Machina and Westworld feature robots as sexual healers of sorts. 

Animated lovers will be made of metal, rubber and plastic. They will be fed a script to make love to a human being and this act will be even more real than the real thing. Within the time span of the year 2017, sexbots will be a common occurrence.

These sex robots will talk and move like human beings too. Ultimately, by the time 2050 arrives in full swing, there may even be robotic marriages, according to AFP. Some of the newest developments on this front show that the robots may even be given the capacity to take part in a soulful kiss.

Sex is perfunctory and mechanical yet the word lovemaking lends it a human touch that is at once warmer and cozier. This is the goal of the experts who are busy working on the prototypical sexbots.  

One such means of experiencing intimacy is the Kissenger which is attached to your mobile phone. It contains sensors that detect lip pressure and react accordingly.

The feeling is transferred to your partner’s device instantly no matter how far away in space and time he or she happens to be. In Tokyo, the Teletongue is another similar device that seems to have even kinkier results as a part and parcel of its repertoire.  

Robotics has the capacity to provide the most surreal and mindblowing sex in the world. There are two benefits to sex with robots: you won’t catch an STD and you can control the partner in the sexual moves that he or she makes.

Robots will supplement human sex. Such a procedure will not make human sex defunct though. Robots may even gain some of the human functions such as love, hate, envy, jealousy and seduction in the future.

To imagine that robots could become parents in the future is a case of jumping the gun, but it cannot be entirely ruled out. We are indeed at a turning point in our history (or should we say post-history). 

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

