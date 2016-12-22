NES Classic on Sale at Nintendo Store New York at 2pm ET

There are still opportunities to find a Nintendo NES Classic in stock on Thursday, Dec. 22. The hard to find retro console has been available at select Target, Walmart and Best Buy stores over the past days in limited quantities.

Nintendo just announced on Twitter to sell the NES Classic Edition at 2pm ET at the Nintendo Store in New York. Tickets will be handed out to the first customers in line at 1pm ET. People in New York need to go and line up now to have a chance on a ticket for the Nintendo NES Classic.

The Nintendo Store is located at 10 Rockefeller Plaza New York.

The easiest way to get a NES Classic this week was with Amazon Prime Now. It is possible that Amazon is selling the NES Classic again today with free 2-hour shipping in cities with Prime Now.

Select GameStop stores have NES in stock today and all 200 Meijer stores have NES in stock this morning.

The NES Classic Edition has not been on sale online since three days. GameStop was selling NES Bundles on Dec. 19.

Nintendo is under criticism for bad demand forecasting since years. Part of it is intentional as shortage generates buzz. The downside are the countless hours of people spent in line and the caused frustration.

The $59.99 Nintendo NES Classic Edition console launched on November 11 in stores and online. The supply was extremely constraint in stores and especially online. Right now all stores are sold out of the retro 80s TV gaming console.

Even NES accessories are hard to come by. Resellers offer the NES on the Amazon marketplace are $210 and up.

On launch day Nintendo said: "The Nintendo Entertainment System: NES Classic Edition system is a hot item, and we are working hard to keep up with consumer demand. There will be a steady flow of additional systems through the holiday shopping season and into the new year. Please contact your local retailers to check availability."

The palm-sized NES console, retailing for $59.99 list price, features the classic Nintendo NES controller many geeks have grown up with. The retro console comes pre-installed with 30 classic NES games including Super Mario Bros., Pac-Man, Metroid, Donkey Kong, The Legend of Zelda and Kirby's Adventures. The NES Classic Edition system is a miniaturized version of the groundbreaking NES, originally released in 1985.

The NES Classic Edition comes only with a single wired controller. There are 3rd party controllers and accessories that make the NES more fun to use. Gamers can get additional controllers and even wireless controllers.

The ThinkGeek store has said to sell the NES as well, but has not given a release date yet. Each day, NES hunters are using services like Brick Seek to spot inventory at local stores. The NES has not been on sale online since December 3, besides the Urban Outfitters sale yesterday.

All stores and methods to find a NES Classic are detailed in the NES Classic Shopping Guide for December.

