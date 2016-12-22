 
 

Hoaxy Search Engine Tracks Spread Of Fake News

Posted: Dec 22 2016, 8:47am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Hoaxy Search Engine Tracks Spread of Fake News
 

Don't Miss: Best Holiday Deals on Sale Today

Don’t Lie- Hoaxy Tracks Spread of Fake News across Social Media

A new search engine Hoaxy won’t let you spread any lie over social media.Indiana University's Network Science Institute andCenter for Complex Networks and System Research designed Hoaxy Beta, which can catch any fake news over the internet.

Don't Miss: Super Bowl 2017 Ads

According to CNet, the search engine caught 132 sites with fake news, like MSNBC and WashingtonPost. Fake news is not new on social media and on the internet, but there is a huge increase in fake news since past year. 

You can type any topic on Hoaxy, and it will give you a list of fake articles related to that topic.

There are also several fake news stories about fake news, like take an example of Pizzagate, Hoaxy shows 20 fake news about it, whereas Pizzagate itself is based on conspiracy. Pizzagate claims that Hillary Clinton helped in child sex run out at a pizza spot at Washington DC.

Website known DC Clothesline published this fake news article on December 6 with a title, "More Evidence Pizzagate Shooting is a PSYOP the Shooter Has an IMDB Page, and he’s literally an Actor." 

The website said that the shooting incident was fake and just propaganda. It said that Edgar Maddison Welch, the gunman was an actor similar to another conspiracy about school victims killed in 2012, were also declared as actors.

Through Hoaxy, you can see how popular the article is and how it got on twitter. The DC Clothesline story was posted on twitter 137 times and 643 times on Facebook.

The Indiana University research center planned to design Hoaxy to track fake news wide spread over social media, said the Director of the center named Filippo Menczer.

Through Hoaxy will allow you to see how posts reach social media. The developers of Hoaxy produce results from 132 different websites. Hoaxy also detects fact checking articles, but they don’t spread as fast as fake articles do, said Menczer.

Hoaxy can also find stories that are not fake, but include bias. Like, there is a fake story about Amazon titled "Amazon Pushes Islamic Propaganda in New 'Priest and Imam' Commercial."  

The fake story was derived from a real event based on a commercial that featured priest and imam in November, giving a story of two friends who order gifts for each other through Amazon Prime.

Comments

You May Like

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

New Hawaiian Fish Species Named After Obama

New Hawaiian Fish Species Named After Obama

1 hour ago

China Launches Carbon Dioxide Tracking Satellite

China Launches Carbon Dioxide Tracking Satellite

1 hour ago

Smartphone can Make Live Cell Imaging Easier, Cheaper

Smartphone can Make Live Cell Imaging Easier, Cheaper

1 hour ago

Would You Marry a Sex Robot?

Would You Marry a Sex Robot?

2 hours ago

Liam Hemsworth Celebrates Early Christmas with Miley Cyrus and her Family

Liam Hemsworth Celebrates Early Christmas with Miley Cyrus and her Family

16 minutes ago

How to Get the NES Classic Before Holidays

How to Get the NES Classic Before Holidays

1 hour ago

NES Classic on Sale at Nintendo Store New York at 2pm ET

NES Classic on Sale at Nintendo Store New York at 2pm ET

1 hour ago

How to Buy the Nintendo Switch on Launch Day: Stores, Price and in Stock

How to Buy the Nintendo Switch on Launch Day: Stores, Price and in Stock

1 hour ago

NES Classic In Stock at GameStop and Mejier Stores on Thursday

NES Classic In Stock at GameStop and Mejier Stores on Thursday

1 hour ago

Alien Megastructure Star: Not a Mystery

Alien Megastructure Star: Not a Mystery

2 hours ago

Watch Elon Musk Freak out on Landing of First SpaceX Rocket

Watch Elon Musk Freak out on Landing of First SpaceX Rocket

3 hours ago

Arctic Temperatures to Soar 50 Degrees Above Normal on Thursday

Arctic Temperatures to Soar 50 Degrees Above Normal on Thursday

3 hours ago

Google Lunar X Prize Team Indus and Hakuto Will Share a Ride to Moon

Google Lunar X Prize Team Indus and Hakuto Will Share a Ride to Moon

3 hours ago

How Music Can Influence Your Mood?

How Music Can Influence Your Mood?

3 hours ago

The New Porsche Models Coming in Next 5 Years: 911 GTS, Panamera Sport Turismo, Cayenne III, Porsche 928 and More

The New Porsche Models Coming in Next 5 Years: 911 GTS, Panamera Sport Turismo, Cayenne III, Porsche 928 and More

4 hours ago

Best Holiday Deals



Holiday Gift Deals

Today's Best Holiday Sales

Find Hatchimals on Sale

Find NES Classic on Sale


Featured News

How to Get the NES Classic Before Holidays

How to Get the NES Classic Before Holidays

Hatchimals in Stock at ToysRUs Stores on Sunday Dec. 18: Updates from the Lines

Hatchimals in Stock at ToysRUs Stores on Sunday Dec. 18: Updates from the Lines

 
Super Bowl 2017 Advertisers

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

Amazon Devices on Sale like It&#039;s Black Friday: Echo, Dot, Tap, Fire and Kindle Deals

Amazon Devices on Sale like It's Black Friday: Echo, Dot, Tap, Fire and Kindle Deals



Latest Science News

New Hawaiian Fish Species Named After Obama

New Hawaiian Fish Species Named After Obama

1 hour ago

China Launches Carbon Dioxide Tracking Satellite

China Launches Carbon Dioxide Tracking Satellite

1 hour ago

Smartphone can Make Live Cell Imaging Easier, Cheaper

Smartphone can Make Live Cell Imaging Easier, Cheaper

1 hour ago

Would You Marry a Sex Robot?

Would You Marry a Sex Robot?

2 hours ago

More Latest Science News Stories


Latest News

Liam Hemsworth Celebrates Early Christmas with Miley Cyrus and her Family

Liam Hemsworth Celebrates Early Christmas with Miley Cyrus and her Family

16 minutes ago

New Hawaiian Fish Species Named After Obama

New Hawaiian Fish Species Named After Obama

1 hour ago

China Launches Carbon Dioxide Tracking Satellite

China Launches Carbon Dioxide Tracking Satellite

1 hour ago

Smartphone can Make Live Cell Imaging Easier, Cheaper

Smartphone can Make Live Cell Imaging Easier, Cheaper

1 hour ago

More Latest News


The Hottest Gadgets of the Year

The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Holiday Gifts 2016

The Holiday Gifts 2016 are here. Find deals on the hottest Holiday gifts in tech as well as guides to find the hottest holiday gifts including Hatchimals and NES Classic.