Hoaxy Search Engine Tracks Spread of Fake News

A new search engine Hoaxy won’t let you spread any lie over social media.Indiana University's Network Science Institute andCenter for Complex Networks and System Research designed Hoaxy Beta, which can catch any fake news over the internet.

According to CNet, the search engine caught 132 sites with fake news, like MSNBC and WashingtonPost. Fake news is not new on social media and on the internet, but there is a huge increase in fake news since past year.

You can type any topic on Hoaxy, and it will give you a list of fake articles related to that topic.

There are also several fake news stories about fake news, like take an example of Pizzagate, Hoaxy shows 20 fake news about it, whereas Pizzagate itself is based on conspiracy. Pizzagate claims that Hillary Clinton helped in child sex run out at a pizza spot at Washington DC.

Website known DC Clothesline published this fake news article on December 6 with a title, "More Evidence Pizzagate Shooting is a PSYOP the Shooter Has an IMDB Page, and he’s literally an Actor."

The website said that the shooting incident was fake and just propaganda. It said that Edgar Maddison Welch, the gunman was an actor similar to another conspiracy about school victims killed in 2012, were also declared as actors.

Through Hoaxy, you can see how popular the article is and how it got on twitter. The DC Clothesline story was posted on twitter 137 times and 643 times on Facebook.

The Indiana University research center planned to design Hoaxy to track fake news wide spread over social media, said the Director of the center named Filippo Menczer.

Through Hoaxy will allow you to see how posts reach social media. The developers of Hoaxy produce results from 132 different websites. Hoaxy also detects fact checking articles, but they don’t spread as fast as fake articles do, said Menczer.

Hoaxy can also find stories that are not fake, but include bias. Like, there is a fake story about Amazon titled "Amazon Pushes Islamic Propaganda in New 'Priest and Imam' Commercial."

The fake story was derived from a real event based on a commercial that featured priest and imam in November, giving a story of two friends who order gifts for each other through Amazon Prime.