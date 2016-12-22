Blade Runner 2049 will be Rated R says Denis Villeneuve

Deadpool has definitely set the bar for R rated movies. It is a trend in Hollywood to make big budget movies for all ages. It justifies the big budget but Deadpool broke those stereotypes by being a commercial success.

Blade Runner 2 or Blade Runner 2049 as it is now being called just released a teaser trailer two days ago. The teaser featured Harrison Ford, Harrison Ford’s voice over, Ryan Gosling in what seems to be like the futuristic world. The movie’s release date is set for June, 2017.

Denis Villeneuve has announced that the upcoming movie is rated R. He stated that his producers like to remind him that it is the most expensive R rated movie in history.

According to THR, he also reported that the principal photography wrapped in November and the Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling-starring film is now being edited in L.A.