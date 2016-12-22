NES Classic in Stock at Select Target Stores Throughout the Day

Shoppers report finding stock of NES at Target throughout the day.
There are still opportunities to find a Nintendo NES Classic in stock on Thursday, Dec. 22. The hard to find retro console has been available this morning at all Meijer stores and select GameStop locations. The remaining option to score a NES today appears to be Target.
Shoppers report on social media to find NES Classic in stock at select Target stores across the nation using the inventory checking tool Brick Seek. The service is working best for Target stores. The reported numbers are always to be taken with a grain of salt.
Target stores are getting small batches of NES Classic deliveries via FedEx and UPS.
How to find the NES Classic at a local Target Stores
Target Stores are still the best option to find NES, despite low inventory levels and very high competition. The NES Classic stock at a local Target Stores can be checked with the Target Inventory Checker at Brick Seek. The Target DPCI code for the NES is 207-29-0180. Shoppers can enter the DPCI and a zip code at Brick Seek to list inventory levels of Target stores in the area.
The site says to pull inventory directly from store's systems. The numbers might be skewed due to theft, lost items, and problems with their inventory management system.
Brick Seek has recently started post a message to make sure shoppers understand that Brick Seek is in no way associated with Target. The NES stock numbers shown for each store are only guidance. Customers can not use the Brick Seek numbers to complain to Target store managers, if the store doesn't have the number of NES in stock.
The Brick Seek service has helped a lot of NES hunters to score NES consoles this week. Because Brick Seek is an open secret a lot of NES seekers are using it, creating this competition of who gets up the earliest and stand in line the longest to score a NES.
Brick Seek shows currently a 18% inventory level for Target stores. Check the Target stores around your location on Brick Seek. Checking at least every hour today seems to make sense. The discussion group on InStockNow shares the latest NES stock updates.
The NES Classic Edition has not been on sale online since three days. GameStop was selling NES Bundles on Dec. 19.
Nintendo is under criticism for bad demand forecasting since years. Part of it is intentional as shortage generates buzz. The downside are the countless hours of people spent in line and the caused frustration.
The $59.99 Nintendo NES Classic Edition console launched on November 11 in stores and online. The supply was extremely constraint in stores and especially online. Right now all stores are sold out of the retro 80s TV gaming console.
Even NES accessories are hard to come by. Resellers offer the NES on the Amazon marketplace are $210 and up.
On launch day Nintendo said: "The Nintendo Entertainment System: NES Classic Edition system is a hot item, and we are working hard to keep up with consumer demand. There will be a steady flow of additional systems through the holiday shopping season and into the new year. Please contact your local retailers to check availability."
The palm-sized NES console, retailing for $59.99 list price, features the classic Nintendo NES controller many geeks have grown up with. The retro console comes pre-installed with 30 classic NES games including Super Mario Bros., Pac-Man, Metroid, Donkey Kong, The Legend of Zelda and Kirby's Adventures. The NES Classic Edition system is a miniaturized version of the groundbreaking NES, originally released in 1985.
The NES Classic Edition comes only with a single wired controller. There are 3rd party controllers and accessories that make the NES more fun to use. Gamers can get additional controllers and even wireless controllers.
The ThinkGeek store has said to sell the NES as well, but has not given a release date yet. Each day, NES hunters are using services like Brick Seek to spot inventory at local stores. The NES has not been on sale online since December 3, besides the Urban Outfitters sale yesterday.
