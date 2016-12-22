NES Classic in Stock at Select Target Stores Throughout the Day

There are still opportunities to find a Nintendo NES Classic in stock on Thursday, Dec. 22. The hard to find retro console has been available this morning at all Meijer stores and select GameStop locations. The remaining option to score a NES today appears to be Target.

Shoppers report on social media to find NES Classic in stock at select Target stores across the nation using the inventory checking tool Brick Seek. The service is working best for Target stores. The reported numbers are always to be taken with a grain of salt.

Target stores are getting small batches of NES Classic deliveries via FedEx and UPS.

How to find the NES Classic at a local Target Stores

Target Stores are still the best option to find NES, despite low inventory levels and very high competition. The NES Classic stock at a local Target Stores can be checked with the Target Inventory Checker at Brick Seek. The Target DPCI code for the NES is 207-29-0180. Shoppers can enter the DPCI and a zip code at Brick Seek to list inventory levels of Target stores in the area.

The site says to pull inventory directly from store's systems. The numbers might be skewed due to theft, lost items, and problems with their inventory management system.

Brick Seek has recently started post a message to make sure shoppers understand that Brick Seek is in no way associated with Target. The NES stock numbers shown for each store are only guidance. Customers can not use the Brick Seek numbers to complain to Target store managers, if the store doesn't have the number of NES in stock.

The Brick Seek service has helped a lot of NES hunters to score NES consoles this week. Because Brick Seek is an open secret a lot of NES seekers are using it, creating this competition of who gets up the earliest and stand in line the longest to score a NES.

Brick Seek shows currently a 18% inventory level for Target stores. Check the Target stores around your location on Brick Seek. Checking at least every hour today seems to make sense. The discussion group on InStockNow shares the latest NES stock updates.