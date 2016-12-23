 
 

Some Dinosaurs Shed Teeth In Adolescence

Posted: Dec 23 2016, 3:35am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Some Dinosaurs Shed Teeth in Adolescence
Researchers have discovered that a species of dinosaur, Limusaurus inextricabilis, lost its teeth in adolescence and did not grow another set as adults. The finding, published today in Current Biology, is a radical change in anatomy during a lifespan and may help to explain why birds have beaks but no teeth. Credit: George Washington University
  • Evolution of Toothless Dinosaurs played a Role in the Development of the Beak
 

Don't Miss: Best Holiday Deals on Sale Today

The evolution of toothless dinosaurs eventually played a role in the development of the beak.

After a comparison of the fossilized remains of 13 ceratosaurian theropod dinosaurs found in China, it was found that their maturation from being babies to the age of 10 was a source of valuable information.

Don't Miss: NES Classic In Stock at Best Buy

The finding was reported in the journal Current Biology.

The really surprising fact was that they had teeth in their juvenile days but lost them as they grew up. This makes this dinosaur a rarity since it shows ontogenetic edentulism. 

The toothed juveniles most probably ate all things including flesh. However, the beaked adults turned to more vegetarian stuff as a source of sustenance. The research began in 2001.

At that point in time only one sample had been collected and the scientists did not know what it was or what function it fulfilled in the scheme of things. As time progressed, more samples were found.

However, what remained a mystery was whether they all belonged to one species or to different species. At first it was thought that two distinct species had been chanced upon. 

The toothed and the toothless varieties baffled scientists who thought that they were up against two different variants. However, as they looked deeper into the stuff the dinosaurs were made up of, they noticed that for all purposes they were the same with very little difference.

The only exception was the teeth. Finally the conclusion was reached that they were the same dinosaurs but with the difference that the juveniles had teeth while the mature species didn’t have any teeth but beaks instead. A total of 78 transformations were noted down. Yet tooth loss was the most prominent of them all. 

This research points the way to the evolution of the beak which figures prominently in many species including some dinosaurs. Tooth loss is a process that takes place even today.

Even certain fish and an amphibian lose their teeth with time. Platypuses also let go of their teeth with the passage of time. Yet this discovery holds extra special meaning for the evolution of dinosaurs.

Apparently the diet strategies of various dinosaurs changed over time. Even their digestive systems underwent transformations in their structural-functional features. This special case of toothless dinosaurs is being looked into with great interest by scientists.

Comments

You May Like

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Researchers Build Bacteria-Powered Paper Battery to Power Disposable Electronics

Researchers Build Bacteria-Powered Paper Battery to Power Disposable Electronics

17 hours ago, 9:41am CST

Scientists Discover a Colourful World Under the Antarctic Ice

Scientists Discover a Colourful World Under the Antarctic Ice

18 hours ago, 9:15am CST

Hoaxy Search Engine Tracks Spread of Fake News

Hoaxy Search Engine Tracks Spread of Fake News

18 hours ago, 8:47am CST

New Hawaiian Fish Species Named After Obama

New Hawaiian Fish Species Named After Obama

19 hours ago, 7:42am CST

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

37 minutes ago

How to Buy the Nintendo Switch on Launch Day: Stores, Price and in Stock

How to Buy the Nintendo Switch on Launch Day: Stores, Price and in Stock

2 hours ago

Apple lists Top 5 best-selling Holiday Movies on iTunes

Apple lists Top 5 best-selling Holiday Movies on iTunes

2 hours ago

Trump Signs Inauguration Performers

Trump Signs Inauguration Performers

6 hours ago

How Much Lead Can Be in Cosmetics?

How Much Lead Can Be in Cosmetics?

6 hours ago

Sports Startup? Consider Applying for Super Bowl Competition

Sports Startup? Consider Applying for Super Bowl Competition

7 hours ago

Consumer Reports Won&#039;t Recommend New MacBook Pro

Consumer Reports Won't Recommend New MacBook Pro

8 hours ago

Pokemon Go Available on Apple Watch

Pokemon Go Available on Apple Watch

9 hours ago

NES Classic in Stock at Select Target Stores Throughout the Day

NES Classic in Stock at Select Target Stores Throughout the Day

13 hours ago, 2:03pm CST

How to Get the NES Classic Before Holidays

How to Get the NES Classic Before Holidays

13 hours ago, 1:49pm CST

Whistleblower Gives Wells Fargo a New Crisis

Whistleblower Gives Wells Fargo a New Crisis

16 hours ago, 11:21am CST

Best Holiday Deals



Holiday Gift Deals

Today's Best Holiday Sales

Find Hatchimals on Sale

Find NES Classic on Sale


Featured News

How to Get the NES Classic Before Holidays

How to Get the NES Classic Before Holidays

Hatchimals in Stock at ToysRUs Stores on Sunday Dec. 18: Updates from the Lines

Hatchimals in Stock at ToysRUs Stores on Sunday Dec. 18: Updates from the Lines

 
Super Bowl 2017 Advertisers

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

Amazon Devices on Sale like It&#039;s Black Friday: Echo, Dot, Tap, Fire and Kindle Deals

Amazon Devices on Sale like It's Black Friday: Echo, Dot, Tap, Fire and Kindle Deals



Latest Science News

Researchers Build Bacteria-Powered Paper Battery to Power Disposable Electronics

Researchers Build Bacteria-Powered Paper Battery to Power Disposable Electronics

17 hours ago, 9:41am CST

Scientists Discover a Colourful World Under the Antarctic Ice

Scientists Discover a Colourful World Under the Antarctic Ice

18 hours ago, 9:15am CST

Hoaxy Search Engine Tracks Spread of Fake News

Hoaxy Search Engine Tracks Spread of Fake News

18 hours ago, 8:47am CST

New Hawaiian Fish Species Named After Obama

New Hawaiian Fish Species Named After Obama

19 hours ago, 7:42am CST

More Latest Science News Stories


Latest News

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

37 minutes ago

How to Buy the Nintendo Switch on Launch Day: Stores, Price and in Stock

How to Buy the Nintendo Switch on Launch Day: Stores, Price and in Stock

2 hours ago

Nintendo Switch: Launch Date, Price, How to Buy and Everything You Need To Know

Nintendo Switch: Launch Date, Price, How to Buy and Everything You Need To Know

2 hours ago

Apple lists Top 5 best-selling Holiday Movies on iTunes

Apple lists Top 5 best-selling Holiday Movies on iTunes

2 hours ago

More Latest News


The Hottest Gadgets of the Year

The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Holiday Gifts 2016

The Holiday Gifts 2016 are here. Find deals on the hottest Holiday gifts in tech as well as guides to find the hottest holiday gifts including Hatchimals and NES Classic.