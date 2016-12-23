 
 

Martin Scorsese’s Silence Depicts The Christmas’ Torment And The Hope Of Faith

Posted: Dec 23 2016, 4:00pm CST | by , in News | Latest Movie News

 

Martin Scorsese’s Silence Depicts the Christmas’ Torment and the Hope of Faith
 

Martin Scorsese’s latest religious drama Silence is thought provoking and makes us question Faith ahead of Christmas

Based on the book by Shusaku Endo, a man often called the Graham Greene of Japan, award winning filmmaker Martin Scorsese took 15 years to delve himself into his soul and question his own faith to finally be able to make the movie Silence.

Such extensive periods of thought provocation are not unheard of among filmmakers. Steven Spielberg also thought that he was not at his best ability to make The Schindler’s List when he was first offered the movie. So it is understandable that it took Scorsese all this time to finally come to terms to make this religious drama.

Based in the 13th Japan where Andrew Garfield’s Father Rodrigues, based on a real Portuguese missionary, finds his congregation in the rural Japan. Like water flowing through parched land, Father Rodrigues and his followers face persecution from the lords of the lands who torture and kill the newly turned Christians who are led to believe by Father Rodrigues that prosecution is a chance at salvation, according to ABC.net.au.

All the while Father Rodrigues goes through all the pain and the suffering with his people which makes him question the sanctum of his own beliefs and he prays to God to intervene, to make everything better for these people who had chosen to believe in Him. There is only but Silence that he gets in return.

While one of the themes are of anxiety, desolation and pain, there is also a parallel theme of resonant hope which awakens among these people with their faith.

Premiered ahead of Christmas, the story is being called a must watch by critics who have delved into their own explanations of what faith is to them while reviewing Silence.

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

