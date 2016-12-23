HTC is Launching Something for U After CES 2017

Where a number of electronics maker are working hard in order to come with new surprises at the CES 2017. It looks like HTC is waiting for the event to finish so that it can share some kind of big news with the crowd.

It is being said that HTC is offering to announce a new device just as the CES 2017 will finish. Rumors are that the company had been planning this big reveal from a long time now but did not think of CES 2017 to be the suitable site to disclose the device.

The company has released a teaser of the device or object by releasing an image that shows a U which is written in the form of “For U”.

One cannot really predict the nature of this device. Some speculations are that this might be a VR device that will be a new addition to the VR tech of HTC family.

However we are not sure about this. It is also being said that it can be a new smartphone as well. The company might be aiming to launch a new smartphone as it’s been a long time since HTC launched a credible phone with exquisite hardware.

It is being said that the U in this case might refer to a university that again is pretty confusing. One theory states that HTC might be going for a launch of a phone that will be low priced and pretty suitable for University students.

Now we are not sure about this fact as well.

Only time will tell what is this new product launch by HTC. The company has showcased the date 12 January with image that has been released for the new product.