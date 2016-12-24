Six New Mysterious Radio Energy Blasts are Signals from Aliens

Space scientists detected 6 radio energy bursts which may be three billion light years away from the earth. The detection also followed 11 old blasts from same place. The exact place of the radio energy is unknown, but according to researchers it could be a neutron star.

Don't Miss: Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The blasts were detected from the constellation Auriga, and remained for few milliseconds. Some researchers link these blasts to aliens who are trying to contact humans on earth.

The researchers used Green Bank Telescope in West Virginia, and at the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico. The researchers from McGill University in Montreal used this telescope to detect the radio waves.

The researchers published the research in a paper in The Astrophysical Journal that said that the researchers detected 6 radio bursts, of which 5 were detected with the Green Bank Telescope at 2 GHz, and one at 1.4 GHz with the Arecibo Observatory,and there were 17 blasts in total.

The detection also followed 11 past blasts from similar location named FRB 121102, according to Mail Online. The waves happened for few seconds, but the exact origin is still a mystery to the researchers.

The researchers say that this is not for the first time that radio waves blasts are happening, but neutron star may also be the future spot for such blasts.When such waves were detected in the past the astronomers asked Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence to study the waves to see if it was a message from ET.

But, according to researchers if the waves are from aliens then perhaps our contact with them is dangerous, said Stephen Hawking. If aliens find earth they will try to rule over it, and will increase its population on earth, said some scientists. If aliens visit earth the result could be similar to the visit of Columbus to America that affected the natives.

But, Jill Tarter from Seti Institute don’t believe so, as she says that aliens who can travel to earth will be intelligent and well-mannered and will be our friends.