 
 

Elon Musk Says New Tesla Autopilot Is Coming Next Week

Posted: Dec 24 2016, 10:43am CST | by , in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

Elon Musk Says New Tesla Autopilot is Coming Next Week
  • Tesla’s New Autopilot might come next week
 

Don't Miss: Best Holiday Deals on Sale Today

Elon Musk said that the new cars will have latest technology on hand in regards to self-driving technology.

It looks like Tesla is giving its customers a Christmas and new year present. The company was working on its auto pilot mode from the past many weeks. It looks like they have acquired what they were aiming for and the Tesla customers will get to have an updated version of autopilot mode soon in their cars.

Don't Miss: Amazon Echo, Dot, Fire and Kindle on Sale at Black Friday Prices

Recently Elon Musk announced that the new models will roll out with upgraded auto pilot technology. This means that the new Model S and Model X cars will certainly have this autopilot feature in them.

The new models Model S and Model X are all made up of new hardware but it looks like the new features are not the only new thing that is happening with these models.

They are going to get a new auto pilot system as well. They might not be getting the fully autonomous system but the upgraded auto pilot system should do the trick too.

The new auto pilot mode will give the driver more self-driving features for the car. The new cars by Tesla are supposed to feature Level 4 automation. This has happened due to new suits and cameras which are installed under the bonnets of these cars thus giving a great view of surroundings.

However the latest development which is being made in the cars by company will make them compatible with the Level 5 Automation of vehicles. However there will be a number of features that won’t work fully with this latest update.

These will include the parking assistance, blind spot detection, forward collision warning and auto steer. These features will be present but won’t be fully functional.

Comments

You May Like

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

The New Porsche Models Coming in Next 5 Years: 911 GTS, Panamera Sport Turismo, Cayenne III, Porsche 928 and More

New Porsche Models Coming in Next 5 Years

2 days ago, 4:43am CST

Honda and Google&#039;s Waymo start Negotiations on Self-driving Cars

Honda and Google's Waymo start Negotiations on Self-driving Cars

2 days ago, 4:40am CST

2018 Chevy Traverse Teased Ahead of its Debut at Detroit Motor Show

2018 Chevy Traverse Teased Ahead of its Debut at Detroit Motor Show

4 days ago, 1:33pm CST

Global Self-driving Car Market to Reach 138,089 Units by 2024

Global Self-driving Car Market to Reach 138,089 Units by 2024

5 days ago, 10:39am CST

See Michael Fassbender First Look in Alien: Covenant

See Michael Fassbender First Look in Alien: Covenant

7 minutes ago

Bad Moms Christmas Set For November 2017 Release

Bad Moms Christmas Set For November 2017 Release

58 minutes ago

Best Smartphones for CES 2017

Best Smartphones for CES 2017

1 hour ago

Bogoslof Volcano Erupts Again in Alaska

Bogoslof Volcano Erupts Again in Alaska

3 hours ago

Six New Mysterious Radio Energy Blasts are Signals from Aliens

Six New Mysterious Radio Energy Blasts are Signals from Aliens

3 hours ago

Thinking With Hands can Help Find New Ways of Solving Problems

Thinking With Hands can Help Find New Ways of Solving Problems

3 hours ago

Stressed Snakes are More Likely to Bite

Stressed Snakes are More Likely to Bite

4 hours ago

World&#039;s Smallest Snowman is Less Than 3 Microns Tall

World's Smallest Snowman is Less Than 3 Microns Tall

4 hours ago

China Claims Successful Testing of EM Drive in Space

China Claims Successful Testing of EM Drive in Space

7 hours ago

Ant-Like Bees Discovered in North American Deserts

Ant-Like Bees Discovered in North American Deserts

7 hours ago

NES Classic Spotted In Stock at Select ToysRUs, Target, GameStop, Walmart and Best Buy Stores

NES Classic Spotted In Stock at Select ToysRUs, Target, GameStop, Walmart and Best Buy Stores

9 hours ago

Best Holiday Deals



Holiday Gift Deals

Today's Best Holiday Sales

Find Hatchimals on Sale

Find NES Classic on Sale


Featured News

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Hatchimals in Stock at ToysRUs Stores on Sunday Dec. 18: Updates from the Lines

Hatchimals in Stock at ToysRUs Stores on Sunday Dec. 18: Updates from the Lines

 
Super Bowl 2017 Advertisers

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

Amazon Devices on Sale like It&#039;s Black Friday: Echo, Dot, Tap, Fire and Kindle Deals

Amazon Devices on Sale like It's Black Friday: Echo, Dot, Tap, Fire and Kindle Deals



Cars & Vehicles

The New Porsche Models Coming in Next 5 Years: 911 GTS, Panamera Sport Turismo, Cayenne III, Porsche 928 and More

New Porsche Models Coming in Next 5 Years

2 days ago, 4:43am CST

Honda and Google&#039;s Waymo start Negotiations on Self-driving Cars

Honda and Google's Waymo start Negotiations on Self-driving Cars

2 days ago, 4:40am CST

2018 Chevy Traverse Teased Ahead of its Debut at Detroit Motor Show

2018 Chevy Traverse Teased Ahead of its Debut at Detroit Motor Show

4 days ago, 1:33pm CST

Global Self-driving Car Market to Reach 138,089 Units by 2024

Global Self-driving Car Market to Reach 138,089 Units by 2024

5 days ago, 10:39am CST

More Cars &amp; Vehicles Stories


Latest News

See Michael Fassbender First Look in Alien: Covenant

See Michael Fassbender First Look in Alien: Covenant

7 minutes ago

Bad Moms Christmas Set For November 2017 Release

Bad Moms Christmas Set For November 2017 Release

58 minutes ago

Best Smartphones for CES 2017

Best Smartphones for CES 2017

1 hour ago

Bogoslof Volcano Erupts Again in Alaska

Bogoslof Volcano Erupts Again in Alaska

3 hours ago

More Latest News


The Hottest Gadgets of the Year

The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Holiday Gifts 2016

The Holiday Gifts 2016 are here. Find deals on the hottest Holiday gifts in tech as well as guides to find the hottest holiday gifts including Hatchimals and NES Classic.