Elon Musk Says New Tesla Autopilot is Coming Next Week

It looks like Tesla is giving its customers a Christmas and new year present. The company was working on its auto pilot mode from the past many weeks. It looks like they have acquired what they were aiming for and the Tesla customers will get to have an updated version of autopilot mode soon in their cars.

Recently Elon Musk announced that the new models will roll out with upgraded auto pilot technology. This means that the new Model S and Model X cars will certainly have this autopilot feature in them.

Looks like we might be ready to rollout most of Autopilot functionality for HW2 towards the end of next week— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 23, 2016

The new models Model S and Model X are all made up of new hardware but it looks like the new features are not the only new thing that is happening with these models.

They are going to get a new auto pilot system as well. They might not be getting the fully autonomous system but the upgraded auto pilot system should do the trick too.

The new auto pilot mode will give the driver more self-driving features for the car. The new cars by Tesla are supposed to feature Level 4 automation. This has happened due to new suits and cameras which are installed under the bonnets of these cars thus giving a great view of surroundings.

However the latest development which is being made in the cars by company will make them compatible with the Level 5 Automation of vehicles. However there will be a number of features that won’t work fully with this latest update.

These will include the parking assistance, blind spot detection, forward collision warning and auto steer. These features will be present but won’t be fully functional.