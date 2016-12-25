 
 

Human Memory Records Physical Sensations Too

Posted: Dec 25 2016, 3:46am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Human Memory Records Physical Sensations too
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

Don't Miss: Best Holiday Deals on Sale Today

A new research in cognitive science suggests that our memory also records physical sensations as part of the words stored.

Don't Miss: NES Classic In Stock at Best Buy

According to a study published in research journal 'PLOS One', similar to an entry in a reference book, the brain records a word like 'whisk', associating it with concepts such as 'inanimate' and 'kitchen device'.

"In addition to this, the brain connects the word to one's own experience -- how a whisk feels, for instance, and that a spinning motion is related to it," the researchers said.

The study was conducted with 28 participants, and it was found that when the study participants had to grasp an object while reading, their brain processed parts of the meaning of the words earlier than in previous studies in which words were evaluated without something being gripped.

"The participants sat in front of a computer screen, where three cubes were lying next to each other on the tabletop -- one about the size of an apple, one the size of a table tennis ball and one the size of a dice. On the screen behind the cubes, three white fields were displayed. Words then appeared in one of the fields on the screen -- sometimes made-up words, sometimes real ones. When a pseudo-word such as "whask" was displayed, the participants did not have to do anything. But if a real noun like "orange" appeared, they were supposed to grip the cube corresponding to that respective field," the study explained.

With the help of an Electroencephalography (EEG) electrode cap that recorded brain activity, researchers evaluated how the word was processed.

Earlier researchers have shown that it takes a brain a third of a second to process a word.

"In our study, however, we were able to show that comprehension can already begin much earlier, after just a tenth of a second -- if a grasping action is required," explained Dirk Koester, Bielefeld University, Germany.

This study not only provides evidence that the brain has a common control center for language and movement, but it also shows that our brain's processing steps shift very quickly and adjust to current tasks - in this case, the task of grasping something while reading," Koester added.

According to the researchers, the method could offer an approach for new therapies, such as treating stroke patients.

Comments

You May Like

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/59" rel="author">IANS</a>
The Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) was established in 1986, initially to serve as an information bridge between India and its thriving Diaspora in North America. Now IANS is a full-fledged wire agency, putting out news 24x7 from around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Scientists Develop New Method for Detecting Melanoma Skin Cancer

Scientists Develop New Method for Detecting Melanoma Skin Cancer

1 hour ago

Study Reveals How Galapagos Islands Developed their Unique Biodiversity

Study Reveals How Galapagos Islands Developed their Unique Biodiversity

4 hours ago

Top Science Stories This Week

Top Science Stories This Week

11 hours ago

International Space Station Crosses the Face of the Sun in Stunning NASA Image

International Space Station Crosses the Face of the Sun in Stunning NASA Image

20 hours ago, 1:23pm CST

The Renders of Blackberry Mercury DTEK70 Arrive, Show A Little Different Design

The Renders of Blackberry Mercury DTEK70 Arrive, Show A Little Different Design

1 minute ago

The Latest Apple MacBook Pro Is The First Apple Laptop Available Without A Consumers Report

The Latest Apple MacBook Pro Is The First Apple Laptop Available Without A Consumers Report

5 minutes ago

Google To Announce Two Flagship Android Wear Smart watches In early 2017

Google To Announce Two Flagship Android Wear Smart watches In early 2017

20 minutes ago

Nokia Has Sued Apple For Patent Infringement Following Licensing Spat, Apple Has Countersued

Nokia Has Sued Apple For Patent Infringement Following Licensing Spat, Apple Has Countersued

25 minutes ago

New Disease may Provide HJope for Alzheimer&#039;s and Parkinson&#039;s Patients

New Disease may Provide HJope for Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Patients

6 hours ago

CES 2017: Top 10 Rumored Products

CES 2017: Top 10 Rumored Products

22 hours ago, 11:35am CST

How To Jail Break iOS 10/10.1.1 On Supported Devices Using Mach_Portal + Yalu

How To Jail Break iOS 10/10.1.1 On Supported Devices Using Mach_Portal + Yalu

23 hours ago, 10:54am CST

Baby Driver First Look Shows Jamie Foxx and Jon Hamm

Baby Driver First Look Shows Jamie Foxx and Jon Hamm

23 hours ago, 10:50am CST

Elon Musk Says New Tesla Autopilot is Coming Next Week

Elon Musk Says New Tesla Autopilot is Coming Next Week

23 hours ago, 10:43am CST

See Michael Fassbender First Look in Alien: Covenant

See Michael Fassbender First Look in Alien: Covenant

23 hours ago, 10:36am CST

Bad Moms Christmas Set For November 2017 Release

Bad Moms Christmas Set For November 2017 Release

1 day ago, 9:45am CST

Best Holiday Deals



Holiday Gift Deals

Today's Best Holiday Sales

Find Hatchimals on Sale

Find NES Classic on Sale


Featured News

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Hatchimals in Stock at ToysRUs Stores on Sunday Dec. 18: Updates from the Lines

Hatchimals in Stock at ToysRUs Stores on Sunday Dec. 18: Updates from the Lines

 
Super Bowl 2017 Advertisers

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

Amazon Devices on Sale like It&#039;s Black Friday: Echo, Dot, Tap, Fire and Kindle Deals

Amazon Devices on Sale like It's Black Friday: Echo, Dot, Tap, Fire and Kindle Deals



Latest Science News

Scientists Develop New Method for Detecting Melanoma Skin Cancer

Scientists Develop New Method for Detecting Melanoma Skin Cancer

1 hour ago

Study Reveals How Galapagos Islands Developed their Unique Biodiversity

Study Reveals How Galapagos Islands Developed their Unique Biodiversity

4 hours ago

Top Science Stories This Week

Top Science Stories This Week

11 hours ago

International Space Station Crosses the Face of the Sun in Stunning NASA Image

International Space Station Crosses the Face of the Sun in Stunning NASA Image

20 hours ago, 1:23pm CST

More Latest Science News Stories


Latest News

The Renders of Blackberry Mercury DTEK70 Arrive, Show A Little Different Design

The Renders of Blackberry Mercury DTEK70 Arrive, Show A Little Different Design

1 minute ago

The Latest Apple MacBook Pro Is The First Apple Laptop Available Without A Consumers Report

The Latest Apple MacBook Pro Is The First Apple Laptop Available Without A Consumers Report

5 minutes ago

Google To Announce Two Flagship Android Wear Smart watches In early 2017

Google To Announce Two Flagship Android Wear Smart watches In early 2017

20 minutes ago

Nokia Has Sued Apple For Patent Infringement Following Licensing Spat, Apple Has Countersued

Nokia Has Sued Apple For Patent Infringement Following Licensing Spat, Apple Has Countersued

25 minutes ago

More Latest News


The Hottest Gadgets of the Year

The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Holiday Gifts 2016

The Holiday Gifts 2016 are here. Find deals on the hottest Holiday gifts in tech as well as guides to find the hottest holiday gifts including Hatchimals and NES Classic.