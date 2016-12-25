 
 

Nokia Has Sued Apple For Patent Infringement Following Licensing Spat, Apple Has Countersued

Posted: Dec 25 2016, 9:35am CST

 

Nokia Has Sued Apple For Patent Infringement Following Licensing Spat, Apple Has Countersued
 

Nokia has made an announcement that it has filed legal complaints against Apple in both Germany and the United States. Nokia claims that Apple has infringed upon its patents.

The argument has started off from a clash between the two parties over the licensing of Nokia technologies which are used in Apple products most specifically the iPhone.

Apple is also adamant not to be outdone it has also filed antitrust law suits against numerous patent assertion companies that are supposedly attempting to charge excessive licensing fees for Nokia Patents.

Apple believes that Nokia is totally missing out on FRAND licensing deals it had promised to abide by. Instead it is transferring patents to certain patent assertion companies.

That not all to it the war has just begun. Apple has included Nokia in the antitrust claim. It has included the following in the list of defendants too

• Nokia Corporation

• Nokia Solutions

• Networks Oy

• Nokia Technologies Oy

Nokia is also working with its lawyers and has taken Apple to task in numerous countries. There are a total of 40 patents in about eleven countries.

The Author

Ahmed Humayun
Ahmed Humayun is a technology journalist bringing you the hottest tech stories of the day.

 

 

