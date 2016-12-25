 
 

The Latest Apple MacBook Pro Is The First Apple Laptop Available Without A Consumers Report

Posted: Dec 25 2016, 9:55am CST | by , in News | Apple

 

The latest release of Apple MacBooks is an absolute hit. The Touch bar was a new addition in the line –up and it received mixed reactions. Forbes even went on to say it wasn’t good enough. The latest criticism comes from the Consumer Reports.

It did not really choose to recommend the new MacBook series. In the report the performance and display quality is lauded but the battery life is identified as a major issue. Consumer Reports has tested all the three devices.

The 13’’ MacBook Pro with Touch bar lasted for 16 hours in the first round of testing. However in the third trial it only gave 3.75 hours. The non Touch bar 13’’ inch device started up from 19.5 hours and ended up on 4.5 hours.

Lastly the 15’’ MacBook Pro jumped from 18.5 hour to 8 hours. Battery life is an essential part of Consumer Reports. Therefore it assigns a major portion to it in the overall score.

This is why it did not reach the minimum level to give ‘Recommended’ sticker to the Apple MacBook Pro.

