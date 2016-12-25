 
 

Chrissy Teigen Got A Hatchimals Egg For Christmas

Posted: Dec 25 2016, 1:45pm CST

 

Chrissy Teigen Got a Hatchimals Egg for Christmas
Credit: Chrissy Teigen Instagram
 

Former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Chrissy Teigen shows off her Hatchimals on Instagram

American Model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen got a Hatchimals for Christmas. She shared an Instagram holding the Hatchimals egg with the message "We are all pretending this is for Luna." The full photo of Chrissy Teigen showing off her Hatchimals can be viewed at the end of the story.

The hunt for Hatchimals in the time for the Holidays is over.

ToysRUs is offering now pre-order for Hatchimails priced at $79.99. The shipping date is 28th of December on toysrus.com. Owlicorns are only on sale in TRU stores.

The prices on the secondary market have come down to about $140 on Amazon.com. The supply is still very limited. All reseller offers on amazon.com are now below $200 as resellers see their opportunity of making a profit disappear as holiday shipping cut off times loom.

To find Hatchimals in stock on Amazon, customers can use the Zoolert or NowInStock trackers. As the demand incredible only browser based notifications work fast enough. Users of the inventory trackers need to keep a browser tab open and enable the audio alert.

If you got a Hatchimals it is recommended to watch the video below to make sure to get the most out of the hottest holiday toy in a very long time.

About Hatchimals

Spin Master basically took a Furby (for those who can remember what that is) and stuck it inside an egg. Hatchimals are "magical creatures" that already interact with your kids inside the egg.

Each egg contains one of two interactive Hatchimals. Kids need to take care of the Hatchimal while its still inside until the rainbow eyes appear.

That means its time to hatch. Hatchimals can't hatch on their own. Videos of Hatchimals hatching have gone viral on Youtube. Kids want Hatchimals because the saw commercials and the Hatchimals videos of the Youtube toy review kids.

Touch is guiding them to peck their way out of the egg. Once outside the egg owners raise the furry Hatchimal through 3 stages, from baby to toddler, to kid. The Hatchimal sings "Hatchy Birthday" each time it enters a new stage. Hatchimals can learn to walk, dance, play games and more. Hatchimals also repeat what you say in its own voice. 

There several different kinds of Hatchimals that differ in color and kind of the creatures inside. There are also exclusive editions for stores like Walmart. Available Hatchimals include Hatchimals Draggles Blue/Purple Egg, Hatchimals Draggles Blue/Green Egg, Hatchimals Pengualas Pink Egg, Hatchimals Pengualas Pink/Teal Egg, and Hatchimals Burtle Purple/Teal Egg. More details about Hatchimals.

We are all pretending this is for Luna

A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

