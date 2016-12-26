NASA Remembers Piers Sellers

NASA administrator Charles Bolden issued a statement on NASA scientist and astronaut Piers Sellers. Sellers left this world for the next on Friday in Houston, Texas.

He had pancreatic cancer. Charles Bolden spoke of how the entire NASA team felt extreme sadness at the passing away of this warm-hearted man. He said that Piers was a great enthusiast who loved to explore his surroundings.

Piers had a lot of thirst for knowledge and was generally curious about everything. He shared this drive of his with the rest of the audiences he interacted with.

While he was in outer space or on earth he tended to impart his hard-earned wisdom to as many people as possible so as to create greater awareness among them.

What Piers wanted was to spread consciousness regarding our home planet since it was the only one we had. He in fact dedicated his life to saving the earth. As a climate scientist, he did a lot of work which added to our knowledge base.

Not only did Piers improve our understanding regarding global warming but he also gave us lessons in being good stewards of the planet. After he was diagnosed as having pancreatic cancer, he doubled up his efforts to raise awareness about the fragile earth and our place as human beings vis-à-vis it.

Piers was an optimist that refused to see the glass as half empty. His presence lit up the room and he had a laugh that seemed to spread to the others present in the room. The man was a very versatile individual.

Piers undertook three journeys as a NASA astronaut. He engaged in robotic experiments, did research efforts and helped out in the construction of the ISS.

Piers Sellers joined the NASA astronaut corps in 1996 and flew to the International Space Station in 2002, 2006 and 2010, performing six spacewalks and various space station assembly tasks. As STS-112 mission specialist, Sellers is pictured above on the aft flight deck of the Space Shuttle Atlantis in 2002. Credits: NASA

He was a source of inspiration and a beacon of hope to all the rest of the people who knew him. Till his dying day, Piers wanted eagerly for others to be better caretakers of the earth.

Charles Bolden expatiated on how he felt proud of Piers when he presented him with the Distinguished Service Medal in June 2016. He was a shining example of an ideal astronaut and a scientist.

After Piers saw the earth from the vantage point of outer space, he simply felt in awe of the beauty and vulnerability of this big blue marble. Charles Bolden said that they had lost a very dear and kindred soul in the shape of Piers Sellers. May he rest in peace.