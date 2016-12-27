Hubble Telescope Chases a Bright Spiral Galaxy

In April 1789, British astronomer William Herschel discovered a bright spiral galaxy while looking out into the space through a telescope.

The galaxy, named NGC 4707, lies some 22 million light years away from Earth in the Constellation of Canes Venatici. The name is derived from Latin and means ‘hunting dogs.’

Over two centuries later, the spiral galaxy is still of interest to astronomers. This time around, they have used powerful Hubble Space Telescope to chase down the same galaxy and provided us with an incredibly detailed view of NGC 4707 that was not possible before. The stunning image involves observations from high resolution instrument mounted on Hubble Telescope called Advanced Camera for Surveys (ACS).

The galaxy is dotted with fascinating stars while bright flashes of blues can also be seen scattered around the dark background.

“Herschel himself reportedly described NGC 4707 as a “small, stellar” galaxy; while it is classified as a spiral (type Sm), its overall shape, center, and spiral arms are very loose and undefined, and its central bulge is either very small or non-existent.” NASA website says.

The blue flashes seen across the frame highlight the process of star formation that is currently underway in some areas of the galaxy, making the newborn stars glow in bright, intense light.