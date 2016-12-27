Comedian Ricky Harris Dies at 54

Comedian Ricky Harris, popular for his skits and sketches on Snoop Dogg albums, passed away at the age of 54. His death was confirmed by his manager, Cindy Ambers to THR. The comedian and actor died just two years after he had a heart attack.

Harris made his acting debut alongside Janet Jackson and Tupac Shakur in the 1993 drama “Poetic Justice”. Born to a preacher and raised in Long Beach, California, Harris clamed fame with appearances on the HBO comedy showcase Def Comedy Jam.

Later on, he starred in Michael Mann's 1995 crime drama Heat starring Al Pacino and Robert De Niro. He also had a recurring role on the late 90s sitcom Moesha. He is known for playing a recurring role on the Chris Rock sitcom Everybody Hates Chris and frequent collaborations with Snoop Dogg, a friend of his dating back to their childhoods in Long Beach, California.

Other than that he lent his voice to some iconic projects including voicing the characters DJ EZ Dicc, TaaDow and Saul-T-Nutz in albums by Snoop Dogg and Tha Dogg Pound.

He was also the racy stand-up act, giving voice to several hip-hop characters, and roles in films like "Heat," "Dope" and "This Christmas," as well as TV series such as "CSI: Miami," "NYPD Blue" and "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story" in addition to 2015's Royal Family Christmas and A Royal Family Holiday.In 2004, he lent his voice to various characters in the video game "Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas." He suffered a major heart attack in 2014 but continued to work.

His death is a shock to a lot of his peers and friends who paid tribute to the star on their social media. His childhood friend Snoop Dogg posted a video to pay his tribute to the late comedian calling Harris his 'big brother' and 'homeboy'.

C u when I get there like we used to do in church on the east side tell Nate to hold my note A photo posted by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on Dec 26, 2016 at 4:19pm PST

He said that Harris was 'on his way to heaven' in the wake of his death. He said emotionally, 'I lost one of my dear friends today, Ricky Harris, a lot of y'all might know him as a comedian, but ... he was a real dear friend of mine,' the rap icon, clearly distraught, said of his long-time confidante. 'Y'all send a prayer out to Ricky Harris's family for me ... love you Rick, Long Beach's finest.'

Gonna miss my family and. Friend. We made this up on the fly we talked about this day rest well A video posted by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on Dec 26, 2016 at 7:26pm PST

Ice Cube also commemorated his late friend’s passing tweeting, “'The world is a little less funny today' Eddie Griffin wrote, 'Rest in Power Brother Ricky.'

Damn, we lost Ricky Harris. The world is a little less funny today. RIP homie. pic.twitter.com/5AalZndlx2— Ice Cube (@icecube) December 27, 2016

RickyHARRIS got 1st light from @icecube @SIRJINX & US doin voices on AmerikkasMostWanted. We were all in resPEct to his ability. Tough year— Chuck D (@MrChuckD) December 27, 2016

Harris is survived by his mother, his ex-wife and two daughters.