China Sets Five Year Space Plan

China is going places. It plans strength and size as the motif and theme for its space program. The nation is looking forward to the peaceable and pacifist usage of space.

Don't Miss: NES Classic In Stock at Best Buy

Today, China issued a white paper, titled "China's Space Activities in 2016," in which the country revealed its space activities in 2016 and also revealed the main tasks of China in Space for the next five years.

A Star Wars program is the last thing on the Chinese government’s agenda. China prefers to work in tandem with the global comity of nations to promote a space program that is marked by peaceful co-existence.

Inclusivity, egalitarianism and mutual help are the watchwords of China’s space program. Yet there are a few things in the small print that need to be mentioned.

The needs of the Chinese economy, scientific establishment and technological development agencies not to mention national security firms and social progressive units will be seen to.

All space activities will be supervised and get fulfilled in the next five years or so. At least that is how it is in the short term. As for the long term, it is anyone’s lucky guess.

The President of China, Xi Jinping wants his country to become a major space behemoth. For this various tough steps will have to be taken. It will not come without a price which must be paid at all costs.

Other major superpowers like Russia and the United States have far more experience under their belts. They also supervise the ISS orbiting around the earth. China’s army-backed space program has been picking up speed lately.

2003 was the year when China began its space missions. Chinese astronauts spent a month at the Tiangong 2 space station in the month of November which just passed us by.

A spacewalk has also been among the accomplishments that China has completed successfully. Three years ago, the Yutu rover landed on the moon.

The statement by the Chinese government verified that this was a dream of China to enter the space stakes. The technology is definitely there. All that is further needed is its finetuning and an attitude of bravery and finding new channels.

China will hopefully become a space power in a matter of a decade or two. It will take hard work yet it will have been worth it in the end.