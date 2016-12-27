First LG G6 Render Appears But We Are Disappointed

2016 is coming to an end and now we look forward to what the New Year may bring in terms of Smartphones for us. Samsung has a lot to prove after its Note 7 incident and LG is putting all its efforts on the LG G6.

Unfortunately, LG G5 failed to turn the tables for LG even after a very unique modular concept. Shai Mizrachi has revealed accurately leaked flagship renders in the Past and has now given us the LG G6 exact diagram too.

The new LG G6 by me and @AndroidAuth pic.twitter.com/AMhqrQXTHJ— Shai Mizrachi (@ShaiMizrachi) December 26, 2016

The LG G6 will have design similar to the G5 but is expected to be thinner. Also, there is no information available if the LG G6 will go for a removable battery such as the one found in LG V20.

However, we can expect the phone to feature a display of 5.2 to 5.5 inches QHD resolution along with Snapdragon 821 processor.

The phone might even include a Snapdragon 830 processor with 4 to 6 GB RAM and a dual camera setup.