 
 

China Could Become First Country To Land Probe On Far Side Of The Moon

Posted: Dec 27 2016, 8:17am CST

 

China could become First Country to Land Probe on First Side of the Moon
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

China is planing to land probes on moon and Mars by 2020

Only three countries have ever landed a spacecraft on moon: United States, Russia and China. Now China has decided to go one step further and has planned to land a probe on the far side of the moon, a feat that has not yet been accomplished by any other country.

China has already announced its intention to explore the far side of the moon back in September. But the white paper released on Tuesday by the information office of China’s cabinet vows to speed up the implementation of plans relating to space exploration alongside exploring lunar surface.

“To explore the vast cosmos, develop the space industry and build China into a space power is a dream we pursue unremittingly. In the next five years and beyond China will uphold the concepts of innovative, balanced, green, open and shared development, and promote the comprehensive development of space science, space technology and space applications, so as to contribute more to both serving national development and improving the well-being of mankind.” The white paper titled “China’s Space Activities in 2016” reads.

As a part of the lunar mission, China will first send unmanned Chang’e-5 lunar probe by the end of 2017. Then, Chang’e 4 will be launched as early as 2018. If the plan would be successful, China will be the first country to achieve mankind’s first soft landing on the far side of the moon. It would also be China’s first probe to reach the surface of moon since Jade Rabbit lunar rover in 2013.

“China will continue its lunar exploration project, and strive to attain the automated extraterrestrial sampling and returning technology by space explorers…research will be carried out targeting the landing area on the far side of the moon for a better understanding of the formation and evolution of the moon.”

The paper has also reiterated China's plans to launch its first Mars probe by 2020. Their aim is to collect samples from Mars’ surface and bring them back to Earth, explore the Jupiter system and “conduct research into major scientific questions such as the origin and evolution of the solar system and search for extraterrestrial life.”

The Author


Hira Bashir covers daily affairs around the world.

 

 

