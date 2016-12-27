CES 2017: Samsung to Launch Wind-Free AC

Samsung Electronics, just shared the news with us that they are going to launch their famous and award winning Wind-Free Air Conditioner at the CES 2017. This wall mounted AC will be a big part of the electronics presented at the 2017 Las Vegas CES 2017 that will start from January 5th. The AC was a huge success in South Kora and this is the right time that it is brought to the other parts of world too.

This latest AC will be an AR9600M air conditioner with the integration of Samsung’s exclusive Wind-Free Cooling Technology. This technology is utilized to have the right kind of cooling for indoors with optimum efficient use of energy and without direct cold airflow. The cold air flow makes the room temperature really high or uncomfortable at times thus this new model will have a new kind of cooling.

According to Sam Seo, the president of home appliances at Samsung Electronics, the new customers will be really happy to have this Wind-Free Ac as it will save them from uncomfortable flow of air. Along with that it will be budget friendly and efficient to use electricity so the electric bills will be reduced as well.

The AR9500M will have the capability to cool the indoors while taking the temperature in consideration. It will gently disperse cold air through 21,000 micro holes. The AC will work through two cooling modes. In the start it will work in “Fast Cooling Mode” while after the designated temperature is achieved, it will shift to “Wind-Free Cooling Mode” this will create still air and the temperature will remain on the desired level. This technology will reduce energy consumption up to 72 percent.

Samsung Electronics’ booth will be open at Level 1, Central Hall Booth #15006 of LVCC from January 5 through 8 for CES 2017.