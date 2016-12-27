 
 

Samsung Will Introduce Three New Smart TV Services At CES 2017

Posted: Dec 27 2016, 2:47pm CST

 

Samsung Will Introduce Three New Smart TV Services at CES 2017
Credit: Samsung
  • Samsung to Launch Personalized and Customized Smart TV Services at CES 2017
 

Now you will be able to make your TV perform just like the way you want them to.

Samsung Electronics just shared their new products news that they will be launching at the CES 2017. The company has now come up with the customized and personalized range of TV services that will make your TV experience totally personalized according to your choice.

The CES 2017 that will be held from January 5th will be the greatest hub for electronics companies to come forward and showcase their products. CES 2017 will be held in Las Vegas.

Samsung is going to introduce three new Smart TV services that will infuse services such as “Sports”, “Music”, and “TV Plus”. This means that customers will be able to get their own personalized content to the consumers based on their TV preferences. This will be all done through Samsung’s Smart Hub Platform.

According to Won Jin Lee who is the Executive Vice President of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics, it is the biggest priority of Samsung to provide the right kind of customized technology for their customers.

He said that at Samsung they’re working towards building more customized technology for their customers. This is the reason that they have created this Smart TV series in order to provide an experience and content experience that our customers will have.

The Samsung Smart TV Sports will be providing service to the sports fans and will be able to provide information about the games being played at that time too. Samsung plans to further expand the range of content offered through the ‘Sports’ service with additional content partners including NBC Sports, UFC and more.

According to Samsung, its "Music service will allow Smart TV customers to easily search and identify songs on live TV or directly from television programs. ‘Music’ will also make recommendations in the ‘Preview’ section of Smart Hub’s user interface for customers to discover new music and play songs as they please."

The Music Service will focus on music and will offer content from eight music apps which will include Deezer, Vevo, Sirius XM, Napster, iHeartRadio, Bugs and Melon.  Samsung Music service will be available starting in France, Germany, Italy, South Korea, Spain, the United Kingdom and the U.S.

The TV Plus will be able to bring IP based channels to the screen which will offer the favorite TV shows of the owner of TV through a new Smart Electronic Program Guide (EPG) solution.

According to Samsung, its "customers will no longer have to wait for cable services to offer marathon sessions of their favorite TV shows and can watch immediately just by turning on a TV Plus channel."

Samsung first launched ‘TV Plus’ in South East Asia, is now also available in the U.S., and will be available in Europe in April, 2017. Samsung will partner with Fandango and Rakuten to provide premium T-VOD content in the U.S. and Europe, respectively, and with Funke to A-VOD content in Germany.

CES 2017 will be held January 5 through January 9, 2017 in Las Vegas.

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

