Uber Launches Freight Program

Uber has officially launched a website for a service that is called "Uber Freight." While we don't know too much about the expansion from ride-hailing to delivery, it is a good guess that Uber Freight will prepare for autonomous delivery trucks.

In August, Uber acquired Otto, a startup that had the intention of bringing the first self-driving trucks to the market. Since then, the company has delivered 50,000 cans of beer and Christmas trees to San Francisco.

The new service won't use those trucks to start, Instead, it will function much like Uber already does: you can hire someone to drive items across the country. People can do it without having to sign a contract with one of the mainstream shipping companies.

It is likely that the first few years will gather details from the drivers so that the autonomous trucks will function at a higher level, according to Inverse.

Many tech companies have been growing their interest in trucking companies, including Nikola Motor Company and Tesla.

Still, it will be interesting to see what Uber finds - will driverless trucks become a reality, or do we need good drivers in our trucks? It could severely shape the job market in the future.

Uber told Inverse that no details will be revealed until 2017: “We don’t have any new information to share at the moment,” a spokesperson said, “but hope to in the new year so please do stay in touch."

So hold on and wait for the future.