The Internet Wants to #ProtectBettyWhite from 2016

The year 2016 hasn't been the nicest to celebrities. We've lost some legends far before their times, including Prince, David Bowie, Alan Rickman, Florence Henderson, and, more recently, George Michael and Carrie Fisher. When you add that to everything else terrible that has happened this year, you start to wonder if there isn't some sort of curse on 2016.

Just in case there is, one man has decided to make sure that we don't lose another legend to its wrath: Betty White.

Demetrios Hrysikos set up a Kickstarter account on Tuesday to keep her safe until the New Year. His goal is to raise $2,000.

“Help 2016 catch these hands if it goes anywhere near Betty White! If she's okay with it I will fly to where ever Betty White is and keep her safe till Jan. 1, 2017,” Hrysikos wrote on the GoFundMe page.

Should White not want someone to protect her throughout these last few days of the year, Hrysikos says he will donate any money raised to the Spartanburg Little Theater, a local youth theater company.

Fans of White have taken to Twitter in recent days, worrying about the 94-year-old's health and well being:

.@BettyMWhite Please stay inside for the foreseeable future.— Rebecca Iannucci (@rebeccaiannucci) December 27, 2016