Carrie Fisher Passes Away at 60

Millions of young girls and women have looked up to Carrie Fisher as a feminist icon. She played the most beloved princess in "Star Wars," showing that a princess doesn't always have to be a damsel in distress. She spoke up about addiction and mental illness, frankly talking about her own experiences.

The actress passed away today after suffering a heart attack on a plane a few days ago. She was only 60-years-old.

"It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 855 this morning," Simon Halls, a representative for Fisher's daughter, said in a statement to NBC News. "She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly."

Fisher recently wrapped the filming of "Star Wars: Episode VIII," the second of three new "Star Wars" films. She was promoting her eighth book, "The Princess Diarist," an autobiography, when she had the heart attack. She was on a flight from London to her home in Los Angeles on Friday when she went into cardiac arrest.

George Lucas said in a statement that Fisher "was extremely smart; a talented actress, writer and comedienne with a very colorful personality that everyone loved. In Star Wars she was our great and powerful princess — feisty, wise and full of hope in a role that was more difficult than most people might think," he said. "My heart and prayers are with Billie, Debbie and all Carrie's family, friends and fans. She will be missed by all."

Harrison Ford also had fond words for his co-star, saying that, "Carrie was one-of-a-kind ... brilliant, original. Funny and emotionally fearless. She lived her life, bravely."

Fisher has been Hollywood Royalty her entire life. She was the daughter of singer Eddie Fisher and actress Debbie Reynolds and lived briefly with Elizabeth Taylor after her parents' divorce.

Reynolds thanked those who "embraced the gifts and talents of my beloved and amazing daughter" on Facebook following Fisher's death, adding, "I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop."

Prior to "Star Wars," Fisher starred in "Shampoo."

Still, it was "Star Wars" at 19 that made her a household name - and she loved playing the tough princess who saved herself.

"And as much as I may have joked about 'Star Wars' over the years, I liked that I was in those films," she later wrote in her autobiography. "Particularly as the only girl in an all-boy fantasy. They were fun to make. It was an anecdote of unimaginable standing."

She later appeared in other movies, including supporting roles where stole the show in "The Blue Brothers," "When Harry Met Sally" and "The Burbs."

Her first book, "Postcards from the Edge" was a semi-autobiographical look at her own struggles, including drug addiction, bipolar disorder, and a strained relationship with her mother. The movie quickly became a bestseller and was turned into a movie that starred Meryl Streep and Shirley Maclaine.

When the new generation of Star Wars movies was released, it was revealed that Carrie would return to her role. "I was surprised. As surprised as you can be and still be so far over forty," she wrote. "I mean, I thought they might make more Star Wars movies — not that I thought it all that much — but I doubted that I would find myself in them. And now it looked like I would! Hallelujah!"

Unfortunately, online trolls complained about her body, which they said "aged badly." Fisher, a feminist until the very end, fought back.

Funeral plans are not yet finalized, though we will keep you updated.