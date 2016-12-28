Carrie Fisher Daughter Billie Lourd Receives Support from Scream Queens Co-Stars

It was a tragedy that Carrie Fisher passed away so suddenly and shockingly. As support and condolences poured in and many remembered the brilliant Carrie Fisher, the surviving members of her family also received support.

Her 24 years old daughter, Billie Lourd; Carrie’s daughter with casting scout Bryan Lourd was also devastated at her mother’s death. The young actress has been starring on the FOX show Scream Queens playing Sadie Swenson aka Chanel #3. In her time of grief, her co-stars from the show have posted messages on Twitter for Lourd.

Jamie Lee Curtis, 58, posted a camera picture of Billie in her Chanel #3 attire during the filming of the show. She captioned the picture, “My mother’s heart goes out to this exquisitely talented, young actress. Her mother’s spirit and talent lives on in her and I’m sure all of Carrie’s fans will give her space and privacy.”

A photo posted by Jamie Lee Curtis (@curtisleejamie) on Dec 27, 2016 at 10:18am PST

It was a beautiful message and an adequate request.

Leah Michelle posted a message on Twitter in which she wrote, ‘My heart today…’ followed by a broken heart emoji followed by, “I love you Billie.’

My heart today.. I love you Billie. pic.twitter.com/2AhltGzn3P— Lea Michele (@msleamichele) December 27, 2016

Holding my dear friend billie, and her sweet mommy Carrie in my heart right now.. A photo posted by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Dec 27, 2016 at 6:07pm PST

Ariana Grande, who played Chanel #2 on the first season of Scream Queens also posted a mirror selfie of herself and Lourd in costume and she captioned the picture, ‘I love you so very much @praisethelourd. my heart is with you and your family.’

A photo posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Dec 27, 2016 at 2:16pm PST

Taylor Lautner, who played Dr. Cassidy Caswell and Chanel #3’s love interest in season 2 of Scream Queens, posted a cute selfie on his Instagram and he captioned the picture, 'This girl is one of the strongest, most fearless individuals I've ever met. Absolutely beautiful inside and out. I'm lucky to know you @praisethelourd, me.'

A photo posted by Taylor Lautner (@taylorlautner) on Dec 27, 2016 at 4:40pm PST

Lautner and Lourd are rumored to be dating and it is a comforting thought that he will support her through the difficult time.

Glen Powell, who plays Chad Radwell on the show, said that Lourd 'lost a mother, cheerleader, and best friend' with Fisher's death. The world lost a princess, a star, an icon,' Powell said on his Instagram page. 'Carrie, thank you for your uniquely honest soul and sense of humor. This world could use you now more than ever. My prayers go out to the Fisher and Lourd Families.'

A photo posted by Glen Powell (@glenpowell) on Dec 27, 2016 at 11:07am PST

Billie was very close to her mother. They worked together on The Force Awakens which gave them a chance to appear together on the red carpet and speak fondly and highly of each other. They also worked together on the next episode of Star Wars which is scheduled to release next year.