Walton Goggins Talks About Tomb Raider Reboot Villain

The remake of the famous Angelina Jolie helmed video game movie adaptation Lara Croft: Tomb Raider is exciting news. Oscar winner, Alicia Vikander was tapped to play the iconic video game heroine. The movie is expected to be exciting with new special effects and state of the art technology.

Don't Miss: Super Bowl 2017 Ads

What was lacking till now was a worthy villain. It is an essential part for any strong story to have a great villain and one of the best people, Walton Goggins was recently cast to play the antagonist to Vikander’s Croft.

Talking about his new villain, Goggins said that he was excited to get in the head of this villan and work his magic on him. He said during an interview that he is just so excited about it!

According to Collider, he is a big fan of Alicia and the director, Roar Uthaug. He said that the script feels like it's already been in the world, in some ways.

The structure and the foundation of the story is so solid and so interesting. It's so unbelievably entertaining, and yet it's real in the journey that it takes you on.

And this person that he gets to play is confused and angry and desperate. He said that he is looking forward to getting in his head. He’s really, really, really excited about it.

Talking more about the villain, he said “Is he a villain? Sure, that is an easy description. An antagonist, for sure. But [like other characters] I have been so lucky to have the opportunity to play over the course of my career, there are real reasons behind his antagonism, and it's not what you'd expect. He is very complicated, and his motivations are pure.”