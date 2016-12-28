Scientists Plan to Say Hello to Aliens

METI, or Messaging Extra Terrestrial Intelligence, that’s a new organization in San Francisco aims to send signals to aliens instead of waiting for them to send message to the earth.

Don't Miss: NES Classic Alternatives are Cheaper

The scientists plan to send radio signals in 2018 to a planet that circles Proxima Centauri. After first attempt, the scientists would send another message to distant planets which are thousands of light years away from earth.

This is the first time that humans would send messages into space and would continue the process for years, according to Phys.org.

Scientists think they should share information with aliens, stated Douglas Vakoch, president of METI and former director of Interstellar Message Composition at the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence Institute in Mountain View, Calif that’s known as SETI.

Developed last year, METI will have two workshops in 2017, in Paris and in St. Louis. The organization will also raise$1 million that’s required to build or borrow a transmitter that would send signals. The mission will also find how to send a real message that says “Hello”.

This news gets controversial views as some people say, would it be safe to tell aliens where we live? We shouldn't draw attention to ourselves, said David Brin (a science fiction writer) and theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking.

We don’t even know if the aliens would be dangerous or not, said physicist Mark Buchanan who wrote in journal Nature Physics. Whereas some experts say that we should wait and watch.

To see how we can contact aliens means,we admit that we are different, statedMETI treasurer, Dalia Rawson, a former dancer with Ballet San Jose, and also the managing director of the Silicon Valley Ballet.

In the past, NASA has been trying to contact the aliens, but could not send frequent messages. These signals were sent in 1970 for the first time. But, now this new project of sending greetings to aliens would last for several months or years.