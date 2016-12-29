The iOS 10.2 is Deteriorating the Battery Situation For Some iPhone Users

It seems like the Apple iOS 10.2 update is actually worsening the battery situation for some iPhone users. The update was supposed to bring many improvements and features but has actually caused the battery problems to worsen for some iPhone users who were already experiencing battery issues and random power shut downs on the iOS 10.1.1.

A large number of users have been complaining on the Apple Support communities and other forums. Apple has in fact acknowledged the issue. At first it was thought that the problem only sustained with certain iPhone 6S models which were manufactured between September to October 2015 which caused the phone to shut down even when it showed extra battery.

Apple introduced a dedicated repair program to identify such models and offered a free battery replace of the phone was an affected model. The company claimed the problem existed because of the battery being exposed to too much ambient air during the process of manufacturing. However the iOS 10.2 has made users seek help on different forums.

The issue manifests itself in a rather sporadic way with the iOS 10.2. Some devices such as the iPhone 5 completely shut down while others show the battery sitting at one percentage for ages. The sad part is that Apple has stopped signing the earlier version of the iOS which means those who are on the iOS 10.2 will have to stay there and endure the battery problems. Let’s see how Apple addresses the problem.