CoolBooter allows you to Dual Boot iOS versions on a Single iPhone

A new utility app allows you to dual boot two different versions of the iOS on the same phone. The app is called CoolBooter. Many of you must be familiar with the term dual boot. This means one device which allows two operating systems to function on it. The user then decides which operating system to choose to boot with.

Certain platforms allow this to be done easily while others aren’t built for that luxury such as the iOS devices. However the CoolBooter for jail broken 32 bit Apple devices allows you to do that now. The release of the CoolBooter has brought the ability to run multiple versions of the iOS to the masses. CoolBooter makes the process easy and possible for almost any device owner to get engaged with.

This is however available as mentioned earlier on 32 bit jail broken devices. It also functions on publically available firmware keys which immediately rules out fifth generation iPod models as well as the original iPad mini. Apart from those there are devices such as the iPhone 4, 5, 5c and iPad 2 , 3 and 4 which have support due to their 32 bit architecture.

Once installed with Cydia, CoolBooter is very easy to use. No modification is required and no tinkering with the internal file system is involved. The app is used to install the second version of the iOS through a very simple interface. So now if you have an iPhone 4 you can put the iOS 6 alongside the iOS 7. All you have to do is launch Cydia add coolbooter.com to your sources.

Then search for and install the CoolBooter and your ready to go.