Weight Loss Surgery Linked to Digestive Issues in the Long Run

Having an irreversible operation such as bariatric surgery is something which ought not to be taken lightly. People getting ready to be operated upon often end up with a lump in their throats.

Don't Miss: Latest Science and Medical Discoveries

The thing was: would it turn out to be a blessing or a curse or a mixture of both. A large part of the stomach along with the intestines would be cut and there would be re-routing during the course of the operation.

A large amount of weight would be lost via this complicated method. Yet complete thinness still remains an elusive goal for those undergoing bariatric surgery.

Over 200,000 Americans undergo the procedure each year. 24 million are morbidly obese though and definitely need the operation on an emergency basis as a life saving procedure.

While many believe that due to the small size of the stomach that is left by the operation the patient eats less, in fact profound physical changes occur in the individual who goes under the knife.

Taste is altered thanks to the surgery. All the cravings magically vanish. Weight loss occurs. Yet some of the symptoms reported by patients are pretty nasty.

They include sleep apnea, acid reflux and uneasiness in fitting into seats in an airplane in the beginning, according to NYTimes. You have to remember that these people were bullied and humiliated as children due to their weight. That didn’t help much.

Finally when life-threatening conditions began to develop once they got into their middle years, they were left with no choice but to go ahead with the operation. Psychological tests are mandatory for the operation. Supplements of vitamins and minerals will have to be taken after the operation too.

Vomiting, shivering and perspiration are three other hurdles that occur in post-operative times. A protein liquid diet is necessary before the operation too in order to shrink the size of the liver.

Many patients end up haunted by a sense of loss after the operation. They ask themselves what they have done to their bodies. Digestion was one issue that cropped up. It was painful and difficult.

The problem seemed to be that it was not as simple as having the operation and them going home and losing the pounds. You had to follow a specific set of instructions.

Slowly patients do lose some weight yet it is a rocky road fraught with issues. Keeping the weight off is another even more difficult job to accomplish. The change is not as dramatic as many expect it to be.

Surgery changes the set point too. All this does is mess up the natural cycles of the human body. Those who are operated on eventually change but that change is not always for the better. There are digestive problems along the way and one’s personality is altered as well.