 
 

DNR Website Removes All Climate Change Information

Posted: Dec 29 2016, 5:44am CST

 

DNR Website Removes All Climate Change Information
Getty Images
  DNR erases any Signs of the Word Climate from its Internet Domain
 

The DNR in Wisconsin erased any signs of the word climate from its Internet domain.

The DNR webpage in Wisconsin was alleged to have scrubbed any mention of the word “climate” in its reference to changes occurring in the Great Lakes.

The original part of the DNR that was purged of this word had the title “Climate Change and Wisconsin’s Great Lake”. It had been changed. Among the references wiped out were those which targeted human activities which caused global warming.

Mention of rainfall and snowfall patterns were altered as well. Many other statistics which might have come in as ugly truths such as extreme weather phenomena, dry spells, species extinction and economic depression were also expurgated.   

An archived copy of the original website was viewed later on. It went something like this: “The earth’s climate is changing. Human activities that increase greenhouse gases are the main cause.

The average temperature since 1850 has increased. The eight warmest years have been occurring since 1998. These have led to changes in rainfall and snowfall patterns.

All this could have an impact on the Great Lakes, plants, wildlife and the people who are dependent on them all. The following changes are likely if climate change continues in its relentless drive.” 

Then the website information went on to state the following: “Increased summer and winter temperatures will cause evaporation…and there will be decreased winter ice cover.”

So far so good. Yet the latest version of this is not at all like the original. It completely cuts out the word climate. All it talks about is general change. The change was explained as a revision of the document by the DNR staff and administration.

Such a radical 180 degrees turn from the usual pattern has many people worried lest the important subject of climate change is being taken a little too non-seriously by those in denial.

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

