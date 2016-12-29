 
 

California Plans To Litigate Against Trump's Climate Change Skeptics

Posted: Dec 29 2016, 6:22am CST

 

California Plans to Litigate Against Trump&#039;s Climate Change Skeptics
  • A Californian Group planned to Litigate against Climate Change Skeptics
 

It so happens to be the case that a particular Californian group planned to litigate against climate change skeptics.

Before meeting Vice President Al Gore, about a half a dozen attorneys gathered to stipulate a few points a few years back in time. The plan they hatched was to prosecute big companies and conglomerates which were climate change deniers.

The origins of this meeting was exactly four years ago. Activists, lawyers and academics all met to decide what course of action was to be taken vis-à-vis the MNCs.  

The Obama Administration was supposedly cooking up some schemes to prosecute those who deny climate change is occurring. The lawsuit that was fabricated forced one lawyer to comment that this was a travesty of democracy. It was a case of big government gone wild, according to DailySignal.

To prosecute people for merely what they thought entered the realm of the thought police in Orwell’s nightmarish novel 1984. Also those who were spreading disinformation were to be brought within the ambit of the law. It all seemed unbelievable in such a freedom-loving country like America.

The federal law known as RICO was to be used against the oil, gas and coal industries. RICO had been originally passed to deal with mob criminals in 1978.

To use it against any agency or individual who merely thought that climate change was overblown poppycock was a little too much. The 36 page manifesto spoke of how those who damaged the environment were to be brought to justice willy-nilly.

The inspiration and intentions were virtuous to say the least but then the road to hell is paved with sincere intentions. The world works in a far more complex manner than just the fight between good and evil.  

The pollution and degradation occurring all around the global village was likened to a cancer that was spreading. Like cigarettes were once the sole thing which was held responsible for cancer, all the curses were heaped on climate change deniers.

The analogy is fake as should be obvious even to the least intelligent among us. Just like cancer is caused by carcinogens that do not just come from smoking cigarettes alone, so climate change is not just a result of man-made pollution.

There are several flaws in Mother Nature as well and they add up with the human errors to create a world in trouble. Natural variability and not just human agency is also the cause of this thing called climate change. 

The Author

Sumayah Aamir
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

