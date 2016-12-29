 
 

Qualcomm Teases Snapdragon 835 Processor For CES 2017

Posted: Dec 29 2016, 9:21am CST | by , in News | CES

 

Qualcomm Teases Snapdragon 835 Processor for CES 2017
  • Qualcomm Shares the Details of Snapdragon 835 ahead of CES 2017
 

Don't Miss: Best Holiday Deals on Sale Today

Qualcomm teases Snapdragon 835 ahead of the CES 2017.

Consumers Electronics Show 2017 is approaching fast and all the electric companies are announcingtheir product day by day which will be launched at the event. Today’s news comes from Qualcomm who have just announced a few details about Snapdragon 835.

Don't Miss: NES Classic In Stock at Best Buy

It is the new processor by company that will be launched in the event. We already knew that Snapdragon 835 will be unveiled in CES 2017. A tweet was recently sent from the official account of Qualcomm that the new Snapdragon 835 will come to focus in CES 2017.

We are sure of the few things though. We know that Snapdragon 835 will be built using Samsung’s 10mm FinFET process technology which is pretty advanced. It is a smaller processor and is relatively thinner than many out there too.

This process is mostly used in phones with bigger batteries. This processor will be more power efficient as compared to the old chips that are introduced by the company in the initial phases. The processor is supposed to give increased performance on the while and will be more efficient than ever too.

It is expected that Snapdragon 835 will be used in small phones with larger batteries thus becoming a great choice for smartphone makers. The chipset will reside between Qualcomm’s 821 and 836 which means that its performance will be definitely better than many others, according to AndroidHeadlines.

More details about the chip will be released in the event by the company on its official unveiling.

Comments

You May Like

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

CES 2017 to Feature Samsung POWERbot VR7000 Robot Vacuum

CES 2017 to Feature Samsung POWERbot VR7000 Robot Vacuum

7 minutes ago

CES 2017: Ford Debuts Next-Gen Fusion Hybrid Autonomous Vehicle

CES 2017: Ford Debuts Next-Gen Fusion Hybrid Autonomous Vehicle

13 minutes ago

9 of the Hottest Tech Expected at CES 2017

9 of the Hottest Tech Expected at CES 2017

9 hours ago

CES 2017: Samsung to Reveal Creative Lab Projects for Kids and Skincare

CES 2017: Samsung to Reveal Creative Lab Projects for Kids and Skincare

1 day ago, 3:23pm CST

Cavemen may have Used Toothpicks, Says Study

Cavemen may have Used Toothpicks, Says Study

8 minutes ago

Robert Redford and Jane Fonda Star Together Again in Our Souls at Night

Robert Redford and Jane Fonda Star Together Again in Our Souls at Night

20 minutes ago

Walk 5 Minutes Every Hour at Work to Improve Your Mood and Energy

Walk 5 Minutes Every Hour at Work to Improve Your Mood and Energy

27 minutes ago

Everything You Need to Know About Flu Season 2017

Everything You Need to Know About Flu Season 2017

1 hour ago

Deadpool Not Making a Cameo in Logan

Deadpool Not Making a Cameo in Logan

1 hour ago

This Scientist Could Soon Re-Wire Humans to Re-Grow Limbs

This Scientist Could Soon Re-Wire Humans to Re-Grow Limbs

2 hours ago

California Plans to Litigate Against Trump&#039;s Climate Change Skeptics

California Plans to Litigate Against Trump's Climate Change Skeptics

2 hours ago

DNR Website Removes All Climate Change Information

DNR Website Removes All Climate Change Information

3 hours ago

SpaceX Teases Falcon Heavy Rocket

SpaceX Teases Falcon Heavy Rocket

3 hours ago

Weight Loss Surgery Linked to Digestive Issues in the Long Run

Weight Loss Surgery Linked to Digestive Issues in the Long Run

3 hours ago

An Extra Leap Second will be Added to 2016 on December 31

2016 Will Have an Extra Leap Second

4 hours ago

Best Holiday Deals



Holiday Gift Deals

Today's Best Holiday Sales

Find Hatchimals on Sale

Find NES Classic on Sale


Featured News

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Hatchimals in Stock at ToysRUs Stores on Sunday Dec. 18: Updates from the Lines

Hatchimals in Stock at ToysRUs Stores on Sunday Dec. 18: Updates from the Lines

 
Super Bowl 2017 Advertisers

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

Amazon Devices on Sale like It&#039;s Black Friday: Echo, Dot, Tap, Fire and Kindle Deals

Amazon Devices on Sale like It's Black Friday: Echo, Dot, Tap, Fire and Kindle Deals



CES

CES 2017 to Feature Samsung POWERbot VR7000 Robot Vacuum

CES 2017 to Feature Samsung POWERbot VR7000 Robot Vacuum

7 minutes ago

CES 2017: Ford Debuts Next-Gen Fusion Hybrid Autonomous Vehicle

CES 2017: Ford Debuts Next-Gen Fusion Hybrid Autonomous Vehicle

13 minutes ago

9 of the Hottest Tech Expected at CES 2017

9 of the Hottest Tech Expected at CES 2017

9 hours ago

CES 2017: Samsung to Reveal Creative Lab Projects for Kids and Skincare

CES 2017: Samsung to Reveal Creative Lab Projects for Kids and Skincare

1 day ago, 3:23pm CST

More CES Stories


Latest News

CES 2017 to Feature Samsung POWERbot VR7000 Robot Vacuum

CES 2017 to Feature Samsung POWERbot VR7000 Robot Vacuum

7 minutes ago

Cavemen may have Used Toothpicks, Says Study

Cavemen may have Used Toothpicks, Says Study

8 minutes ago

CES 2017: Ford Debuts Next-Gen Fusion Hybrid Autonomous Vehicle

CES 2017: Ford Debuts Next-Gen Fusion Hybrid Autonomous Vehicle

13 minutes ago

Robert Redford and Jane Fonda Star Together Again in Our Souls at Night

Robert Redford and Jane Fonda Star Together Again in Our Souls at Night

20 minutes ago

More Latest News


The Hottest Gadgets of the Year

The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Holiday Gifts 2016

The Holiday Gifts 2016 are here. Find deals on the hottest Holiday gifts in tech as well as guides to find the hottest holiday gifts including Hatchimals and NES Classic.