Qualcomm Teases Snapdragon 835 Processor for CES 2017

Consumers Electronics Show 2017 is approaching fast and all the electric companies are announcingtheir product day by day which will be launched at the event. Today’s news comes from Qualcomm who have just announced a few details about Snapdragon 835.

Don't Miss: NES Classic In Stock at Best Buy

It is the new processor by company that will be launched in the event. We already knew that Snapdragon 835 will be unveiled in CES 2017. A tweet was recently sent from the official account of Qualcomm that the new Snapdragon 835 will come to focus in CES 2017.

We are sure of the few things though. We know that Snapdragon 835 will be built using Samsung’s 10mm FinFET process technology which is pretty advanced. It is a smaller processor and is relatively thinner than many out there too.

This process is mostly used in phones with bigger batteries. This processor will be more power efficient as compared to the old chips that are introduced by the company in the initial phases. The processor is supposed to give increased performance on the while and will be more efficient than ever too.

It is expected that Snapdragon 835 will be used in small phones with larger batteries thus becoming a great choice for smartphone makers. The chipset will reside between Qualcomm’s 821 and 836 which means that its performance will be definitely better than many others, according to AndroidHeadlines.

More details about the chip will be released in the event by the company on its official unveiling.