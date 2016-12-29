CES 2017: Samsung Unveils New Quantum Dot Curved Monitor

CES 2017 is approaching fast and a number of electronic and tech giants that are coming to the vent with new products is increasing day by day too. Recently it was revealed by Samsung electronics that they are going to launch a new kind of CH711 Quantum Dot curved monitor at the event too.

The monitor will be based on Quantum Dot technology and the monitor itself will be a curved one. The curved TVs by Samsung gained a lot of popularity lately which might be the reason that the company has now reveled a range of monitors in the same kind of technology too.

According to the Vice President of Samsung, Seoggi Kim, the company’s latest line up of curved Quantum Dot monitors will be a brilliant design to have anywhere, they will provide a rich array of colors and will allow the deepest contrast that is not possible through any other TV set. The VP also said that the company is very excited to share this new technology in the CES 2017.

The new Samsung Quantum Dot monitors are designed by keeping in mind the gamers and their gaming preferences. The monitors will allow the highest quality display to be played easily in brilliant contrasts. They will be available in 27 and 31.5 inch variants. The company is claiming that they will provide a stunning image quality with an excellent visual experience.

The Quantum Dot monitors will feature 1,800 curvature and a 178 degrees ultra-wide viewing angle which will make the CH711 content pretty visible even in low light conditions. The Quantum Dot monitors will be sleek one with three sided gorgeous design that will make them a top priority for nay gamer.

CES 2017 attendees will also get a first glimpse of Samsung’s next wave of high-resolution monitors, including 28-inch UH750, 23.8 and 27-inch SH850 models. These monitors are scheduled to release in early 2017.

CH711 will be exhibited at Samsung Electronics’ CES 2017 booth (#15006 in the Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center) along with the recently launched CFG70 and CF791 Quantum Dot display monitors from January 5-8.