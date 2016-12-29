 
 

What Is Digital Day?

Posted: Dec 29 2016, 12:24pm CST

 

What is Digital Day?
Digital Day is like the Black Friday or the Cyber Monday of digital downloads.

You might think that the holiday shopping is over, but Amazon is coming in with a new day that will make you spend some of those gift cards you got.

Amazon announced that tomorrow, Friday, December 30, will be Digital Day sales that bring about deals on all of your favorite TV shows, music, apps, games, eBooks and other software downloads. The hope is that people who got new gadgets this year for the holidays will want to fill up their libraries.

Last year, Amazon created Prime Day which was met with some lackluster reviews, but they improved it when they had a follow-up.

Obviously, they found success with the different days, which is now why they have Digital Day, where movies like "Bolt," "The Lego Movie" and "Storks" will be up to 50% off. Games like Titanfall 2 and Rocket League will also participate. Of course, there will be deals on Amazon's books, streaming music, and the new Amazon Rapids. You can also expect "75% off on hundreds of digital comics."

The company isn't announcing just what deals will be available, so we will keep you updated once they go live at midnight Pacific time and for the 24 hours after that.

You May Like

