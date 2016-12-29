 
 

CES 2017: Samsung Unveils The Future Of Audio

Posted: Dec 29 2016, 2:38pm CST | by , in News | CES

 

CES 2017: Samsung Unveils the Future of Audio
  • Samsung announces it will bring ‘the future of audio’ to CES 2017
 

The company will unveil its audio upscaling technology being called Ultra-High Quality Sound (UHQ)

At CES 2017 Samsung is going to bring product which might change the outlook of the music industry. In the Korean company’s own words they will be bringing "the future of audio" to the convention in Las Vegas.

According to Samsung they have developed an exclusive audio upscaling technology. The company is calling the new tech Ultra-high Quality Sound, or UHQ. UHQ supposedly takes 8-bit to 24-bit audio signals and then converts them into 32-bit.

Samsung claims such quality conversion delivers sound which is capable of bringing each note of the music to life with amazing clarity. Although when it comes to the average listener there isn’t any solid evidence to suggest they can detect whether the audio is 16-bit or 32-bit. So even if we take Samsung by its word there is no surety the tech will be successful with the consumers.

Another offering line up for CES 2017 by Samsung seems much more promising. Samsung will also unveil its H7 Wireless Speakers at the convention. CES attendees will be able to experience UHQ sound at the convention through the wireless speakers.

The wireless speakers by Samsung look quite like an old school box integrated with a minimally refined look. The new design is a new approach in Samsung’s latest design ideology which will tend to be more towards sleek and simple designs.

Another promising offering by Samsung is its Algorithm which the company is calling Distortion Cancelling. According to Samsung the algorithm is capable of predicting a woofer’s movement in an intelligent way which enables it to control the waves and subsequently play a solid and stable sound even at low pitches.

