 
 

A San Francisco Restaurant Is Serving Food On IPads

Posted: Dec 29 2016, 11:12pm CST | by , Updated: Dec 29 2016, 11:16pm CST, in News | Apple

 

A San Francisco Restaurant is Serving Food on iPads, Like Literally
 

This might be considered as the most bizarre decision taken by a Michelin starred restaurant. It has decided to serve food using iPads as plates. This means patrons can order food with a dedicated app loaded on the iPad.

The restaurant aims to cater to the young crowd by literally bringing the food on an Apple iPad. You cannot doubt Quince for its quality and food experience that it provides to the customer. The establishment was actually awarded a third Michelin star this year which is a proof of the talent and quality the restaurant holds.

However the restaurant holds a challenge to attract the young crowd with its menu. Instead of opting for the old method of lowering the price this restaurant has chosen to pioneer food on an iPad. This is no any simple kind of food we are talking about. You cant just simply walk in and get an iPad plate for any meal ordered. The restaurant is only serving one dish from the menu on the iPad.

It is called ‘A Dog in Search of Gold’. The iPad here serves to compliment the dish. The meal is described as white truffle croquettes on iPads who are playing video of water dogs on the truffle hunt by the chef. So the idea is while you are digging in to the stunning truffle croquettes you can visualize the experience which actually lead to the truffles being found and made available for order.

Apart from that is seems utterly mad to use such expensive equipment to serve food on. Some obvious concerns are raised such as whether the device can take the markings of the cutlery? Is it hygienic enough to serve food on an iPad and so on.

Source

AirPods Are a Runaway Success According To Tim Cook

18 minutes ago

The Rumoured White iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus Shown In a Video

12 hours ago, 11:30am CST

CoolBooter allows you to Dual Boot iOS versions on a Single iPhone

19 hours ago, 4:29am CST

This Is How iPhone 8 With Touch Bar May Look Like

20 hours ago, 4:16am CST

Latest Rumor Suggests Galaxy S8 To Drop Hardware Keys In Favor Of Soft Keys

54 minutes ago

CES 2017: Samsung Unveils the Future of Audio

9 hours ago, 2:38pm CST

Top Science News Stories of 2016

9 hours ago, 2:27pm CST

CES 2017 TV Trends: What to Expect

10 hours ago, 1:34pm CST

Universe has Lost up to 5% of its Dark Matter Since its Birth

11 hours ago, 1:02pm CST

What is Digital Day?

11 hours ago, 12:24pm CST

Top 16 Earth Photos of 2016

12 hours ago, 11:57am CST

Hatchimals Won't Hatch? Here's What to Do

12 hours ago, 11:54am CST

Hatchimals Won't Hatch? Here's What to Do

12 hours ago, 11:54am CST

CES 2017: Das Keyboard to Demo World’s First Cloud-Connected 5Q Keyboard

12 hours ago, 11:37am CST

CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils 9 New ThinkPad Laptops

12 hours ago, 11:23am CST

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Hatchimals in Stock at ToysRUs Stores on Sunday Dec. 18: Updates from the Lines

 
Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

Amazon Devices on Sale like It's Black Friday: Echo, Dot, Tap, Fire and Kindle Deals



AirPods Are a Runaway Success According To Tim Cook

18 minutes ago

The Rumoured White iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus Shown In a Video

12 hours ago, 11:30am CST

CoolBooter allows you to Dual Boot iOS versions on a Single iPhone

19 hours ago, 4:29am CST

This Is How iPhone 8 With Touch Bar May Look Like

20 hours ago, 4:16am CST

AirPods Are a Runaway Success According To Tim Cook

18 minutes ago

Latest Rumor Suggests Galaxy S8 To Drop Hardware Keys In Favor Of Soft Keys

54 minutes ago

CES 2017: Samsung Unveils the Future of Audio

9 hours ago, 2:38pm CST

Top Science News Stories of 2016

9 hours ago, 2:27pm CST

