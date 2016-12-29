A San Francisco Restaurant Is Serving Food On IPads

This might be considered as the most bizarre decision taken by a Michelin starred restaurant. It has decided to serve food using iPads as plates. This means patrons can order food with a dedicated app loaded on the iPad.

The restaurant aims to cater to the young crowd by literally bringing the food on an Apple iPad. You cannot doubt Quince for its quality and food experience that it provides to the customer. The establishment was actually awarded a third Michelin star this year which is a proof of the talent and quality the restaurant holds.

However the restaurant holds a challenge to attract the young crowd with its menu. Instead of opting for the old method of lowering the price this restaurant has chosen to pioneer food on an iPad. This is no any simple kind of food we are talking about. You cant just simply walk in and get an iPad plate for any meal ordered. The restaurant is only serving one dish from the menu on the iPad.

It is called ‘A Dog in Search of Gold’. The iPad here serves to compliment the dish. The meal is described as white truffle croquettes on iPads who are playing video of water dogs on the truffle hunt by the chef. So the idea is while you are digging in to the stunning truffle croquettes you can visualize the experience which actually lead to the truffles being found and made available for order.

Apart from that is seems utterly mad to use such expensive equipment to serve food on. Some obvious concerns are raised such as whether the device can take the markings of the cutlery? Is it hygienic enough to serve food on an iPad and so on.

